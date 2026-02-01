Florida Airbnb host arrested after alleged lewd act with vacuum at Disney-area resort community

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida Airbnb host was arrested this week after authorities say he exposed himself and engaged in lewd behavior inside a family-friendly resort community near Walt Disney World.

Kevin Dale Westerhold, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday following reports of a partially nude man behaving inappropriately at the Windsor Hills Resort vacation home rental community in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were first called to Grassendale Street on Jan. 22 after residents reported a man exposing himself in front of a residence.

"Witnesses provided statements and a cell phone recording showing a partially clothed male engaged in inappropriate conduct," the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to local outlets WFTV9 and WKMG, the video allegedly shows the man performing a sexual act with a vacuum cleaner.

"The victims that observed this behavior provided a statement and a cell phone recording of a male, partially clothed, in front of a residence, engaged in a sexual performance with a vacuum cleaner," deputies said in a statement, according to WKMG.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Westerhold and his wife are listed as hosts of Airbnb properties on Grassendale Street and Almaton Loop, both located within the Windsor Hills Resort community, authorities said.

Police also reviewed a separate complaint from the previous day, Jan. 21, when a resident reported seeing a nude man in a shared hallway.

Ring camera video from that incident was turned over to law enforcement, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

"The deputy canvassed Almaton Loop and obtained additional statements from residents reporting similar behavior by the suspect," authorities said, noting the conduct had previously been reported to the homeowners’ association in December.

Additional Blink camera footage provided by residents similarly shows the suspect partially clothed or nude in common hallways, the sheriff's office said.

Westerhold, of Oviedo, Florida, was arrested on a charge of exposure of sexual organs and has been booked into the Seminole County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about additional incidents to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Windsor Hills Resort — a community of individually-owned vacation rentals — is located just minutes from Walt Disney World and is marketed as a "best kept secret" for Disney visitors, according to the resort’s website.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Airbnb and Windsor Hills Resort did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.