Bachelorette party goes too far and tourist damages Italian statue trying to touch its 'private parts'

If you're running around Italy for your bachelorette party, please show some respect to the local historical statues. Some of them are going to be naked, but that doesn’t mean their private parts are there for your entertainment.

Well, I suppose pointing and laughing, while I'm sure it's frowned upon, has to be more acceptable than climbing all over statues. Take the attempts to complete a "grab that statue's junk" challenge back to your own country.

In Florence, Italy, the local police will get involved, and the city will be sending in a team to access the damage. Just ask this tourist only identified as a 28-year-old woman.

On Saturday, she attempted to scale part of the Fountain of Neptune located in Florence’s Piazza della Signoria to complete a "pre-marital dare," according to city officials.

POPULAR VACATION HOT SPOTS SLAP LIMITS ON TOURIST RENTALS, DRIVING AND MORE TO PROTECT 'STUNNING' SPACES

The dare was to touch the Neptune statue's "private parts," a translated press release from the City of Florence says, reports FOX 8.

She climbed over a railing, then stepped on marble horses that are there to appear as if they're pulling Neptune's chariot. She was caught in the act and questioned by police, but not before causing damage to the historical art.

"The inspection revealed small but significant damage to both the hooves of the horses she had ridden and to a frieze she had held onto to prevent slipping," the city reported.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Wouldn’t a visit to a strip club or hiring some entertainment for a private party have been a better option than trying to grab the junk of a statue that was commissioned by a duke back at the end of the 1550s?

Sure, there will be stories to tell with this approach, but there would have been with the more traditional bachelorette party activities too. And the hooves of the poor horses this woman rode would have been spared.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Now the next steps are in the hands of local authorities, and who knows what that means? Not to mention that someone has to make the repairs.

If you can't handle statues showing a little skin without trying to get a handful, maybe Florence, Italy isn’t for you.