Rising pop culture star Rachel Pizzolato concludes massive May at Miami Swim Week, Ric Flair's health & MEAT

The sun is shining bright, Monday Screencaps is dialed in, the birds are chirping away, summer is in the air, a skunk unloaded in the early morning hours (thankfully not on my dogs) and it's officially June 2026. Guys, let's face it, this is going to be a massive month for the United States and the world.

We have the World Cup, America 250, Trump's birthday UFC event, there's an intriguing NBA Finals (if you're into that sort of thing), the NHL Finals are ready to roll and there's even that Great American Fair thing on the National Mall where Vanilla Ice will take the stage.

Add in amazing weather, flowers blooming, long patio nights, my annual five-day golf trip, and you have all the ingredients for an action-packed month.

Before we get June rolling, let's stop and appreciate the month that our new favorite pop culture star, Rachel Pizzolato just completed over the weekend. I've been telling Screencaps readers about Rachel for years. Earlier this month, I wrote about how she had a test shoot with Victoria's Secret and how that would be the perfect hire as a counterattack to Sydney Sweeney and her SYRN lingerie company.

VICTORIA’S SECRET SHOULD SIGN RACHEL PIZZOLATO TO FACE SYDNEY SWEENEY IN LINGERIE WAR, REDS FAN IS DUMB & MEAT

Over the weekend, Rachel completed her huge May in Miami dominating Swim Week.

How'd she celebrate? By breaking out a cartwheel right on the runway. That's something you don't see over at the SI Swimsuit show. That's the power of Pizzolato.

If you're running an America 250 event, get this woman on your event list NOW. She's an absolute party. She's always smiling. Always laughing. This is the demeanor the United States needs more of. More Pizzolato, NOW!

• Moving along...what did I do this weekend in Ohio? With the help of Screencaps Jr., I filled up a 12-yard dumpster with a play set, tree limbs, an old pool toy bin, 2X4s, dead arborvitae trees, etc., etc. When I tell you guys it was a total yard renovation weekend, I'm not lying. It was insane. I'm talking 10 hours on Saturday, and another 10 on Sunday, but now, we should be set.

The best purchase I made all weekend had to be the Ryobi battery-powered reciprocating saw. It tore apart the wood play set in about 30 minutes. That pressure treated lumber cut like butter. Laugh all you want at me buying Ryobi. I don't care.

You know what else was amazing this weekend? Mrs. Screencaps' drip irrigation system not only turning on correctly, but only having one spot where either a chipmunk or rabbit chewed through a line. ONE repair job. Incredible.

– I just saw this email from Reagan B. for Homebrew Bill who is looking to get into the pruner game: Bill, since you already have ryobi batteries, you may want to check out their one handed reciprocating saw. I can't speak specifically to theirs, as my battery system is DeWalt. I mainly use mine for other purposes, but it has been my go to for tree limbs since I got it.

Because it is one handed, it allows you to hold the limb with the other providing more control. 3" and under and it goes through them in just a couple of seconds. 4" and above and I'm grabbing a chain or polesaw. The blades are cheap and unlike chains (the small one handed ones included) you don't have to be scared of the dirt. I used it to cut a root a couple inches below the surface that would have destroyed a chain.

Kinsey: Just so people don't accuse me of stealing Reagan's thunder, he sent in this reciprocating saw advice Sunday night at 11:27. I'm telling you guys, for the money, that Ryobi reciprocating saw is a steal. #notsponsored

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• I didn't watch much television this weekend, but I did catch this home run trot down in Georgia that had the Internet all fired up. Here's my only problem with this exotic trot: The timing.

Georgia was down 1-0 in the bottom of the 6th to Liberty when the guy decides to go all Savannah Bananas on the Flames. That's a nice Liberty team, but that's also the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. You're actually supposed to pound Liberty.

Even Screencaps reader Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston who celebrates everything travel ball, where this nonsense develops at an early age, says the hitter went too far. This reaction out of the travel ball hardo actually surprised me.

How to Make The United States Great Again: Relative moralism (this email isn't as deep as this headline suggests)

– X Canuk writes: I told you I was going to write about my views on the moral decline of society and its impact. We have strayed mightily from the values you espouse and your readers hold dear! You wrote recently "This column is all about looking at the absurdities of the times we live in and asking how we can make things better. . . . I'm asking for some sanity in this world we live in."

I have been pondering this for a while now and it all started when I was talking to my neighbor and he was asking why we have all these cameras along the public thoroughfares and intersections . . . "government intrusion" he stated. My response was simple, we are no longer ethical and moral. Ethics are a societal system like "Do unto others, as you would have done unto you." Increasingly, we don't have a social construct anymore, it is about me, what I can get, to heck with the common good (like buying up all the toilet paper during COVID?). Morals, on the other hand are individual and in my opinion, moral relativism has become the norm. What's good for you, is good for you, what's good for me, is good for me . . . don't judge.

The problem is, you cannot shoot your neighbor because his cat does its business in your flower bed, as justified as you may be! Hence, government needs to step in with laws, regulations and controls. Regulating morality becomes the norm and is futile when trying to regulate each individual, business, community group in a society. Of course, with more rules comes the need for policing to ensure the rules are followed. More patrols, cameras, inspections . . . you get the idea. When we put the individual ahead of the common good, we are doomed.

Relative moralism is a slippery slope because there is no fundamental belief by all in something, an absolute truth. "Don't judge!" is the decree. Ridiculous. What this column inspires and its readers desire is to get back to the days where people were good citizens, caring for one another, being self-aware, neighborly, doing unto others . . . a nicely mowed lawn. Acting civilized, working hard, reflecting on our own actions, owning mistakes, having shame, trying to be better! Today, it seems its about lie, cheat, steal, get what's mine. People are shameless. Now we need proof in court, video evidence to combat lies to prove a person is guilty. Why don't people declare they are guilty when they are caught red-handed in a crime? Charlie's Kirk's shooter and the United Healthcare CEO shooter stated "not guilty" when asked. Why are we forced to waste public resources?

So, we face a moral decline. Unwanted children fill our group homes, affairs/divorce are rampant, court dockets are filled with the guilty, restaurants are trashed, air/road rage incidents are common, kids lose their innocent childhood years, murder is justified, fights breaking out at little league, people don't want to work for what they have, have no pride in themselves, young men are aimless, have few friends, women abhor the word "homemaker," we want instant gratification of any need. Try reading Romans 1, verse 18 to the end of that chapter to see how what was written 2,000 years ago, reads like today. It is uncanny.

But, there is hope. What this column/readers desire . . . let's get back to the basics. Start with what the founders of this country believed, a common sense of ethics from some agreed upon source. They generally believed the bible, but if not that, then? Each one of us needs to be accountable, reflective as individuals and do right! Be better, take the high ground, be respectful, obey the laws, help your neighbor. If individuals are self-governed and do the right thing, less laws and cameras are needed. Society functions so much better and at much less cost.

Thanks to you and your team for making us think, igniting self-governance in all of us as we try to make sense of it all. My wish is this column ignites a nationwide awakening. We all need to keep up the good fight, it is worthy of a country 250 years old!

Kinsey: I'm happy that X-Canuck keyed in on the basics of lawn maintenance and taking care of property. I'm convinced that if you don't start with the basics of taking pride in your own property, there's a good chance you might have a problem making society a better place. That doesn't mean you have to have an Instagram property.

I could go on and on, but I'll let others have their say.

What will private equity do with Pizza Hut if it acquires the iconic American brand?

– Mark in Nashville emails: It will be interesting to see what a private equity firm will do with the Hut. They will certainly look to improve profitability, which can be anything from cutting costs within the operating system to opening new stores in strategic markets. If they read Screencaps, they will know exactly what to do! Take care.

https://seekingalpha.com/news/4598618-yum-brands-in-exclusive-talks-to-sell-pizza-hut-to-longrange---report?share_source=shared_news?source=emailshare

Is this weird airport behavior?

– Jeff E. observes: Speaking of weird toothbrush usage…Just watched a dude set his toothbrush on the bathroom counter ine one of the bathrooms at the San Antonio airport. He put toothpaste on the toothbrush - as it sat on the counter - then put toothpaste away and picked up the toothbrush - that had been lying flat on bathroom counter at an airport bathroom - and brushed his teeth with it. Is that gross? I think it’s gross.

Sheesh - I have been spending way too much time is airports. For the record: you are not just a journalist. You are above that. You are a judge of current events and the behaviors of humanity - a dispenser of advice - an advisor on getting your s--t together - an encourager of keeping your s--t together and stepping it up to make the world better - a town cryer - a bearer of real political correctness, and a man of courage in seeking and speaking the truth.

Remember - if you’re making everyone happy - you’re not doing it right. Gotta go - getting ready for takeoff.

How to communicate with 14U rec baseball players who seem to be off on a different planet when I try to talk to them?

– Jeff D.'s advice: During my youth baseball coaching career one of the saddest points was seeing the middle school malaise. Kids who used to run to the field excited to play, suddenly started loafing to the field wearing their crocs with their heads buried in their phones. While frustrating, it is just a part of their growth. My advice, find a gimmick to get them motivated.

One coach back in the day would keep an ice cold Orange Crush and give it to the player who crushed the ball that day. On a warm day get a tarp and run a hose to help them learn to dive, slide. Create a dirt bag of the game, player who got the dirtiest gets a Prime or something.The good news is this is phase and when they start getting a little more testosterone, they will turn into raging animals (this requires different coaching).

BRITNEY SPEARS STUNS WITH A POST-PLEA DEAL INSTAGRAM DANCE, COLLEGE BASEBALL HOT MIC & IS THIS DREAM NORMAL?

Kinsey: We're back at it tonight. It's a new month. It's time to turn the page.

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And that is it. I'm running late on a Monday morning. Go have an incredible day. Let's have a great June 2026.

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