Street fight between two large and in charge ladies leaves one bleeding from the face after being kicked

The fight was brief and it was violent. Two large and in charge ladies were involved in a street fight in West Hollywood early Saturday morning that left one of the big-boned women bleeding from her face.

The video of the two, which captures punches, hair pulling, one of them being thrown onto the sidewalk and kicked in the face, was round three according to the person who recorded the action.

Musician Tyler Garrett, who captured the fight’s bloody ending, told The California Post that witnesses had gotten "tired of separating them and let them go at it." They had stepped in twice prior and weren't going to do it again. These ladies had to settle their differences.

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The third time these two went at it was enough to declare a winner. As the two squared off and punched each other on a crowded sidewalk, the shoeless woman in what appeared to be a headlock pulled off an incredible move. A move I would have bet neither of them had the ability to execute.

She drops her hips, grabs hold of the other woman’s hair, then slings her opponent to the concrete below. Whatever chance of her being controlled in what turned out to be, at best, a loose headlock was gone.

A HEATED HOT DOG VENDOR TURF WAR LEADS TO A SIDEWALK BRAWL BETWEEN TWO FEMALE WIENER SLINGERS

As the only one of the two still standing, she now had the advantage. She delivered a few punches to her downed opponent, avoided a desperate kick before using her shoeless right foot to land a couple of kicks to the face of the downed woman she can be heard calling a "hoe."

The fight was over.

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The woman on the sidewalk got up, staggered around and revealed that she was bleeding from the face. Whatever they were fighting over no longer mattered. The streets of West Hollywood had declared a winner and she was a feisty above-average size woman who wasn’t wearing any shoes.

Early Saturday morning, that corner belonged to her. She let everyone know that you didn’t want to mess with her, because no matter the size, she could ragdoll you.