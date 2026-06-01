Netflix releases bone-chilling preview for new thriller series 'I Will Find You' starring Sam Worthington

Netflix's new thriller "I Will Find You" looks very intriguing.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Netflix

Plot: An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and must break out of prison to find out the truth.

Cast: Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia and Jonathan Tucker.

Release date: June 18, 2026

Source material: Novel of the same name by Harlan Coben.

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Netflix releases trailer for new thriller series "I Will Find You."

There's nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great thriller-mystery, and it appears that's exactly what Netflix has cooked up.

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The preview paints a very dark journey as the hunt for the truth about a young boy and a man wrongly convicted of murder unfolds.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That preview is a shot of adrenaline straight to the chest. Something tells me that Netflix is about to have a massive hit on its hands.

Plus, the cast is stacked with Sam Worthington and Britt Lower leading the way. Both are extremely talented, and both command the screen whenever they're on it.

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Now, they're linking up for a very dark and fast-paced mystery on Netflix.

What do you think of the preview? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and you can check out "I Will Find You" starting July 18 on Netflix.