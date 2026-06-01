Netflix News & New Shows

Netflix releases bone-chilling preview for new thriller series 'I Will Find You' starring Sam Worthington

'I Will Find You' is based on a Harlan Coben novel and streams starting July 18 on Netflix

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Netflix's new thriller "I Will Find You" looks very intriguing.

Basic info:

  • Streaming platform: Netflix
  • Plot: An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive — and must break out of prison to find out the truth.
  • Cast: Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia and Jonathan Tucker.
  • Release date: June 18, 2026
  • Source material: Novel of the same name by Harlan Coben.

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Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in "I Will Find You."

Sam Worthington as David Burroughs in "I Will Find You." ((Credit: Netflix))

Netflix releases trailer for new thriller series "I Will Find You."

There's nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great thriller-mystery, and it appears that's exactly what Netflix has cooked up.

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Sam Worthington portraying David Burroughs in a scene from I Will Find You

Sam Worthington appears as David Burroughs in Episode 102 of the Netflix series I Will Find You, released in 2025. (Courtesy of Netflix)

The preview paints a very dark journey as the hunt for the truth about a young boy and a man wrongly convicted of murder unfolds.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That preview is a shot of adrenaline straight to the chest. Something tells me that Netflix is about to have a massive hit on its hands.

Plus, the cast is stacked with Sam Worthington and Britt Lower leading the way. Both are extremely talented, and both command the screen whenever they're on it.

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Now, they're linking up for a very dark and fast-paced mystery on Netflix.

Britt Lower as Rachel Mills standing in a scene from I Will Find You episode 101

Britt Lower appears as Rachel Mills in episode 101 of the Netflix series I Will Find You, released in 2025. (Courtesy of Netflix)

What do you think of the preview? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and you can check out "I Will Find You" starting July 18 on Netflix.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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