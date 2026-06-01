Woman tests fate by getting too close to a massive bison, faceplants while running away

A woman learned the hard way that messing with nature is a very bad idea.

Viral videos of people testing fate with wild animals are right near the top of the list of the best content online.

Nature has plenty of uplifting moments, but it's also full of people doing stuff so stupid that it's honestly mind-boggling.

Well, buckle up because we have a real doozy today.

HORRIFIED TOURISTS WATCH AS BISON BOILS TO DEATH IN YELLOWSTONE HOT SPRING

Woman faceplants running away from bison.

The popular Instagram page @touronsofnationalparks is known for spotlighting the foolishness of people in national parks.

The page recently posted a video that needs to be seen in order to be believed. A woman decided it was a wise idea to get close to a massive bison in Yellowstone National Park.

How do we think that worked out for her?

BEAR ATTACK IN YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK LEAVES 2 HIKERS INJURED

Spoiler: not well.

She face planted while attempting to run away.

Check out the absolutely shocking video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People were quick to roast the woman in the comments. One wrote, "Help me Ranger Obi Wan, you’re my only hope."

Another added, "Survival skills of a French fry."

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A third wrote, "Even the buffalo is confused."

Here's some free advice for everyone when it comes to dealing with wild animals. Stay a safe distance away, especially when dealing with an animal that can easily weigh north of 800 pounds. Yet, I know that advice will be ignored, and the content will keep flowing. Wouldn't have it any other way. Let me know your thoughts on the video at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.