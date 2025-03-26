Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Bride-to-be left with broken nose, teeth after brutal bachelorette attack: police

The Oklahoma bride-to-be was brutally attacked during a celebration with friends in Dallas, Texas

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
An Oklahoma woman says she was attacked while celebrating her bachelorette party in Dallas, Texas. (FOX 4)

A bride-to-be's bachelorette trip with lifelong friends was interrupted by a "horrifying attack" outside a bar one month before her wedding.

Canada Rinaldi, 27, had traveled to Dallas from Oklahoma with a group of six friends when she was attacked after leaving a nightclub shortly before 2 a.m. on March 22, the Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital.

"So I remember walking toward the back of the car, and then I remember waking up in an ambulance," Rinaldi told FOX 4 Dallas. "That's all I remember."

DUI SUSPECT IN WEDDING CRASH THAT KILLED BRIDE LOOKS FORWARD TO ‘BEST LIFE’ DESPITE LOOMING TRIAL: RECORDINGS

Canada Rinaldi

Canada Rinaldi, 27, was left with a broken nose, concussion and missing teeth after she was attacked during her bachelorette party in Dallas on March 22, 2025. (KDFW)

In the random attack, the 27-year-old's nose was broken along with several teeth just one month before her nuptials. She received eight stitches to her face and has a concussion, among other injuries.

The nightmare end of the bachelorette weekend was caught on the dash camera of a rideshare driver. Footage following the attack showed Rinaldi on the ground and a man with a backpack running away.

"And so I saw this man walk up behind Canada, and he reached his arm out, and it kind of looked like he was going to take her cowgirl hat off of her head, but then immediately he just threw his arm back and punched her," Brienna Rinaldi, the victim’s 23-year-old sister, told FOX 4 Dallas.

A 27-year-old man named Trevon Woodards was arrested on Friday for the attack, FOX 4 Dallas reported.

Woodards, who was recently granted parole, has a criminal history that includes previous charges of assaulting a police officer, misdemeanor assault and burglary, according to the outlet.

Canada Rinaldi in hospital

Canada Rinaldi, 27, in the hospital after she was attacked after leaving a club in Dallas during her bachelorette party. (GoFundMe)

The women said that no confrontation ensued prior to the attack.

MISSOURI COUPLE'S WEDDING GOES AWRY WHEN GROOM IS SHOT IN HEAD, CRITICALLY INJURED DURING ATTEMPTED ROBBERY

"I screamed at him. I said, 'What's wrong with you?'" Brienna Rinaldi said. "And then, once I saw Canada, I was just screaming her name, and I remember screaming, ‘My sister, my sister!'"

Dash camera footage

Dash camera footage captured the aftermath of the attack. Canada Rinaldi was lying on the pavement after she was attacked. (KDFW)

The Dallas Police Department told Fox News Digital that its officers were flagged down in the 2600 block of Floyd Street in the Texas city and that a preliminary investigation determined a person had assaulted two victims. Dallas Fire-Rescue was also called to the scene.

Canada's fiancé's aunt was also hurt in the attack. The bride-to-be was left with a black eye along with a broken nose and several teeth.

