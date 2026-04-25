Former 'FSU Cowgirl' at center of Brett Favre photo scandal suffers terrifying breast explosion

Jenn Sterger, the former NFL reporter and current comedian who accused Super Bowl champion Brett Favre of sending her inappropriate text messages and pictures in 2008, revealed Friday that she had a double mastectomy this week because her implants "exploded."

See? Your life doesn't seem that hard now, does it?

Sterger, also known as the famous FSU cowgirl from the mid-2000s, said in a lengthy Instagram post that she's been dealing with pain in the right breast for over a month now, and she was rushed to the ER on Thursday because her right breast exploded.

"Not the implant, the actual breast," she said.

Jenn Sterger has long been a name sports fans recognize

"I was rushed into the ER and redlined into surgery. It was terrifying. I was literally just meeting people, who that same night would hold my life in their hands. It was an emergency implant removal, nipple sparing, double mastectomy. And with it, the final piece of my mask that's protected me all these years," she continued.

"As a late diagnosed neurodivergent woman, I've lost count of the number of people who told me, you'd be nothing without your breasts. They said, 'Your career will be over.' And maybe they're right. Or maybe, it will just remove the part of my career I've outgrown anyway."

Goodness gracious. Imagine my surprise when I hopped on Instagram this morning for the news of the day, and this little bombshell was waiting for me right at the top. Brutal way to start a Saturday.

For those who don't remember, Sterger was at the center of the Brett Favre photo scandal with the Jets back in 2008. She was the team's sideline hostess, and allegedly received inappropriate text messages and ... lewd ... photos from the Hall of Fame quarterback the one year he was with the New York Jets.

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Feel free to look up what those "lewd" photos were, by the way. I'd suggest going on Incognito mode first, though. Just to be safe.

Sterger, now 43, called Favre's Parkinson's diagnosis "karma" two years ago, for those wondering if she's moved on.

"PSA. Please don’t send me links to it. I’ve seen it. I can read. I don’t wish bad things on anyone but I know Karma never forgets an address," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

If all of that doesn't ring a bell for you as far as Jenn Sterger goes, you may remember her as the iconic FSU cowgirl who Brent Musburger made famous back in 2005.

Amazing. Can't believe it's been 21 years since that moment. What a special day that was in the college football world.

Anyway, Sterger's now recovering after a long week. Glad she's OK. Also glad she hasn't lost her sense of humor.

"I have spent the past month in and out of countless doctors offices, hooked up to all kinds of devices and tubes in an effort to find out what’s been wrong with my right breast," she wrote. "They’ve been largely trying to determine if I have a rare form of breast implant induced lymphoma.. BIA ALCL. But testing for it has proven brutal. Multiple biopsies.

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"Two were utter failures, and the other was one of the most painful experiences in my whole life... and I’ve worked for the Jets."

Amazing.