Country Music

Country music sensation Wyatt Flores shocks internet with new song, unexpected collaboration

Fans are calling the track 'legendary' as the red dirt artist heads into summer with major momentum heading into 2026

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Ella Langley credits devoted fans for her rise after years chasing dream Video

Ella Langley credits devoted fans for her rise after years chasing dream

Ella Langley speaks about her deep appreciation for supporters and how their connection transformed her path during an interview tied to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held March 26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Wyatt Flores stunned country music fans with a song released Friday.

Flores is one of the fastest rising talents in the country music world, and he's built himself an incredibly loyal following.

His style blends old school vibes with a modern feel that is best summed up as red dirt and Americana. His songs often tell deep stories.

He did it again Friday, but with an unexpected twist.

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Wyatt Flores is a rising country music star

Wyatt Flores performs onstage during An Evening With The Grand Ole Opry at Carnegie Hall on March 20, 2026 in New York City. ((Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

 

Wyatt Flores releases song with Diplo.

Flores teamed up with world-famous DJ Diplo for the new song "Saving This Bottle."

To call it a change of pace would be a major understatement.

It's a completely different vibe shift, and absolutely awesome.

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Wyatt Flores performing on stage at the Palomino Stage during the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California

Wyatt Flores performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on April 26, 2026. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's no doubt Flores and Diplo hit a home run with the DJ's latest collab. People were also quick to fire up the comments with reactions. One fan wrote, "Legendary as usual."

Another added, "This is amazing."

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Wyatt Flores performing on stage at The O2 Arena in London

Wyatt Flores performs during a concert at The O2 Arena in London, England, on March 14, 2025. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Wyatt Flores blew up onto the scene in a major way in 2025, and all signs point to him having an even bigger 2026. He's certainly coming up on the summer months with plenty of momentum with "Saving This Bottle."

Something tells me this track is going to get an unreal level of attention and addition to playlists.

What do you think of Diplo and Flores' collab? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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