Jenn Sterger breaks silence on Brett Favre's Parkinson's disease revelation: 'Karma never forgets an address'

Jenn Sterger, a former NFL reporter and current comedian who accused Super Bowl champion Brett Favre of sending her inappropriate text messages and pictures in 2008, appeared to chalk it up to "karma" after he made his Parkinson’s disease revelation on Tuesday.

Sterger responded to the reveal on her Instagram Stories and took a shot at the Mississippi welfare scandal he has been wrapped up in.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"PSA. Please don’t send me links to it. I’ve seen it. I can read. I don’t wish bad things on anyone but I know Karma never forgets an address," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Imagine being diagnosed with such a terrible disease & not having the resources to fight it (because) some Hall of Fame quarterback stole it? Those are the people that need your attention, support and sympathy.

"And at least now, his pictures won’t be in focus. Mississippi you deserve better."

At the time, Favre admitted to sending explicit voicemails to Sterger but not the texts. He was the quarterback of the New York Jets at the time, and Sterger was a sideline reporter for the team.

He was fined $50,000 for failing to cooperate with the NFL’s investigation into the matter.

Favre was in front of a congressional committee to testify about a welfare spending scandal in Mississippi, which he has been wrapped up in over the last few years. The former NFL quarterback, who does not face criminal charges in the matter, has repaid more than $1 million in speaking fees funded by a welfare program in the state and was also an investor in a biotech company with ties to the case.

FORMER EAGLES STAR CHRIS LONG SUGGESTS NICK SIRIANNI IS 'UNDER A MICROSCOPE' DUE TO IN-GAME DECISIONS

The 54-year-old told lawmakers he lost his investment in the company that he thought "was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others."

"As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me — I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s — this is also a cause dear to my heart," Favre said.

He advocated for reform of the federal welfare system to better prevent fraud in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

"The challenges my family and I have faced over the last three years — because certain government officials in Mississippi failed to protect federal TANF funds from fraud and abuse and are unjustifiably trying to blame me — those challenges have hurt my good name and are worse than anything I faced in football," he said.

Favre said he did not know the payments he received came from welfare funds.

Favre recently said he believes he had "thousands" of concussions during his playing career. In 2021, he encouraged parents to keep their children away from tackle football until the age of 14.

He also told OutKick last month he suffered a head injury on his final play in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Favre spent 16 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and played with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings after his time in Green Bay.