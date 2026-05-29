Five artists President Donald Trump should call to perform at Freedom 250 concert this summer

With the news that musical acts like Marina McBride and Bret Michaels have pulled out of performing at the Freedom 250 concert this summer, the White House is likely scrambling to find artists to fill the void.

I mean, seriously, how could you ever replace a guy who had three seasons of "Rock of Love" air on VH1?

Fear not, everyone, for I have procured a list of five ready-made, blockbuster acts who would not only be happy to oblige to Donald Trump's requests to rock the nation for its 250th birthday, but would absolutely bring the house down in the process.

Not everyone on this list is an unabashed Trump supporter, but they all certainly have a love for their country and wouldn't mind getting that phone call to take the stage at Freedom 250.

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5. Kid Rock

Let's start with a fairly obvious one, as The American Badass hasn't exactly been shy about giving the one-finger salute to whiny liberals all across the country.

The man known as Robbie Ritchie was the centerpiece to conservative group Turning Point USA's alternative Super Bowl Halftime show, so he's no stranger to putting his name on something politically charged.

I'd pay good money to see Kid Rock call Trump up on stage to help him out with "Bawitdaba," which I'm sure would break the internet in the process.

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If the White House is looking for a good replacement to some of the performers who dropped out of next month's festivities, Kid Rock needs to be near the top of their list.

4. Megadeth

One guy who definitely isn't afraid to speak his mind when it comes to a bevy of different topics is Megadeth frontman and guitarist Dave Mustaine.

The strawberry-maned metalhead has said in the past that he is politically homeless, but has also expressed admiration for Donald Trump as both a politician and a businessman and was also famously anti-Hillary throughout the 2016 election when that kind of thing landed you in some blistering hot water in Hollywood.

I'm sure Mustaine would jump at the opportunity to play an event as big as Freedom 250, if only for the added bonus of having it to hold over the heads of his rivals James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Lars Ulrich of Metallica.

Megadeth ripping through a rousing rendition of "Hangar 18" as fireworks fly and fighter jets blaze overhead would be absolute cinema, so I need this to happen ASAP.

3. Lil Wayne

We couldn't have all rock and metal acts without having a little rap flavor added to the mix, right?

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Many people might think Nicki Minaj would be the obvious choice, what with her public backing of the Trump administration recently, but I wanted to go with a different member of Young Money.

I'm not even sure what Lil Wayne's political affiliation is these days, but I do know he has largely shied away from some of the leftist talking points many of his rap brethren have been all too eager to spout since time immemorial.

There is also the presidential pardon Trump issued to Wayne back in 2021, when he was facing up to 10 years in prison thanks to a weapons charge.

Mr. Carter would probably love to return the favor to Trump for keeping him out of the slammer, and I can't think of a better way than serenading America with a live performance of "Lollipop."

2. KISS

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past two decades, you'll know that KISS frontman and bassist Gene Simmons is both an unwavering conservative and friend of President Trump, so it would make sense to have The Hottest Band in the Land rock the White House at Freedom 250.

There's usually three or four other members that have to sign off on things like this, but luckily for KISS fans, the other band members basically does everything Simmons and fellow frontman Paul Stanley tell them to, and if they don't comply, the Demon and Starchild can just find someone else to go along with the plan.

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Stanley isn't a conservative, per se, but he has accepted honors from Trump in the past, so I'm sure he would be on board.

Could you imagine "KISS: Alive V From The White House" getting recorded at Freedom 250?

That album would go triple platinum before you could even blink!

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1. Ted Nugent

This was probably the most obvious one on the list, considering Ted Nugent's hardcore right-wing leanings and his "don't-give-a-damn" attitude.

The more it pisses people off that he's doing this, the more likely the Motor City Madman is to accept the invite.

Nugent is probably the only guy who has taken more swipes at Barack Obama than Trump has himself, so he would probably be in for Freedom 250 before even picking up the phone.

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If Trump and Co. want one, sure-fire addition to their concert lineup that won't flake out on them because of public backlash, Uncle Ted is that guy.

He could run through plenty of his solo catalog like "Stranglehold" and "Cat Scratch Fever," and if he really wanted to stretch his set out into full-blown arena headliner status, he could call some of his fellow Damn Yankees bandmates Tommy Shaw and Jack Blades (both reported closet conservatives) to put on a little impromptu reunion show.

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I've been to a Ted Nugent concert before and it is both electric and politically incorrect, a perfect combo to help ring in America's 250th birthday.

Did I miss anyone? Let me know in the comments below!