Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Kid Rock says TPUSA's alternate halftime show is for people who love Jesus and America

Turning Point USA presents a star-studded halftime event as fans sour on Bad Bunny

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Kid Rock to headline TPUSA's 'All-American' halftime show on Sunday Video

Kid Rock to headline TPUSA's 'All-American' halftime show on Sunday

Musician Kid Rock joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss Turning Point USA's upcoming 'All-American' halftime show, the inspiration behind it, tease a new song and address the backlash surrounding the performance.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Musician Kid Rock pushed back against critics as he prepares to headline Turning Point USA’s "All-American Halftime Show" this weekend, saying the event is meant to celebrate a love of country, not spread hate.

Turning Point USA, which was co-founded by Charlie Kirk, is hosting its own alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday. The event comes as conservatives criticize the NFL’s choice to feature Latin music star Bad Bunny as the halftime performer.

"I think I speak for Turning Point and all the artists involved, that none of us are approaching this with any hate in our hearts at all," Kid Rock said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

"It's just a love for our base and love for music, our country," he added.

KID ROCK SLAMS EVENT TICKETING SYSTEM AS A 'COMPLETE FIASCO' FOR CONCERT FANS

Kid Rock performs at Republican National Convention.

Musician Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Kid Rock is slated to headline the event, which will also feature Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett. 

The Detroit native, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, argued that many Americans feel like they're not being seen by the NFL and the entertainment industry.

HOW TO WATCH THE TURNING POINT USA ALTERNATE HALFTIME SHOW

"There’s a big portion of this country, like it or not, that’s underserved entertainment-wise. We’re just [going to] go play for our base. You know, people who love America, love football, love Jesus," Kid Rock said.

Kid Rock walks through a government building hallway while arriving for a Senate hearing.

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, arrives to testify during a Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee hearing on Jan. 28, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

On Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed some of the criticism surrounding the halftime performer choice, saying Bad Bunny is "one of the great artists in the world."

KAROLINE LEAVITT SAYS TRUMP PREFERS NOT TO WATCH BAD BUNNY AT SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

Kid Rock teased a performance of what he called "one of the greatest written songs" and said his version would be released later that night. He said the song was written by a major country artist and that he added new elements to it.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters while signing a document as Kid Rock stands beside him in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump, with singer Kid Rock by his side, speaks to reporters and signs an executive order related to enforcement in the concert and entertainment industry in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2025. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I plan to come out pretty classic rock, in-your-face, high energy, what people would expect. But then it turns very quickly," he said.

Kid Rock performed during the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 when the show was in Houston, Texas. He appeared alongside Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake and Nelly, famously wearing an American flag.

Kid Rock says the shift in values among young people is 'undeniable' Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue