Jim Harbaugh, confirmed lover of love, was happy Justin Herbert took time off in Europe with Madison Beer

Everyone knows that Jim Harbaugh is a football guy through and through. The Los Angeles Chargers head coach is also a lover of love, and he proved that on Wednesday by talking about his quarterback’s return to practice.

Justin Herbert had been missing from the voluntary team workouts, having taken time off to vacation in Europe with his girlfriend Madison Beer as she kicked off her "Locket Tour." It was an absence Harbaugh fully supported.

When asked if he was excited to have Herbert back, Harbaugh acknowledged that he was. He then got romantic with the media as he got into why his quarterback was away from the team.

CHARGERS' JUSTIN HERBERT GUSHES OVER MADISON BEER IN HEARTFELT BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE: 'CHANGED MY LIFE FOREVER'

"I was happy he went to support Madison on her music tour. Madison supports him at the football games. He told me he wasn’t gonna be here for those two weeks and my first reaction was, ‘do you need a ride to the airport?’" Harbaugh said.

He knows his quarterback isn’t someone on his roster he needs to worry about. Herbert’s a leader and someone, win or lose, who can be counted on.

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Whether it’s shaking off a tough season at a Pre-Grammy Gala or blowing off voluntary workouts, it’s important for Herbert, as the franchise quarterback, to have some balance and spend time as a pop singer’s boyfriend.

That’s more or less what I think Harbaugh was trying to get across.

"He’s just been somebody that is just here all the time. There’s times I’ve wanted to shoo him out of the building. He’s at every voluntary, every non-voluntary workout," he continued.

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"Same guy that broke his hand and he was here the next day practicing. The next game, stiff-arming guys. Yeah, I was happy. Good balance."

Spoken like a true lover of love. A happy pop singer girlfriend makes for a happy quarterback who in turn uses that to play better football. That's beautiful.