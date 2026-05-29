What a week it's been for Screencaps. Between Sara RIPPING me for not being a real journalist and my loyal readers piling in to have my back –– I'm proud of how many legacy readers prefer that I'm not a 'real' journalist; that's an honor –– to the transformation that my yard has gone through, it's been a week I won't soon forget.

Speaking of the yard, I spent FOUR hours working my ass off last night. This past Saturday, I picked up a brand new battery-powered KombiSystem from Stihl from Brookville (OH) Rental where my 70-year-old father works five-days-a-week delivering heavy machinery to job sites because he'd be bored at home. The boys at Brookville Rental promised I would love the Kombi and they're right (#notsponsored).

When I say the edging attachment goes through turf like butter, I'm not lying. DISCLAIMER: I paid $900 for the Stihl tools out of my own pocket. Save the emails claiming this is a #PAIDAD.

Looking back this morning, I can't believe I took edging for granted for so long. Instead of being proactive, I took it for granted. My mindset was that the edges were shaggy, but they looked good enough. Those days are officially over. Now I'm looking for edges to edge just for the sake of edging. Good enough is no longer good enough.

HEY, AT LEAST YOU HAD A BETTER WEEK THAN THIS BULLFIGHTER...

Moving along....I have to give Instagram golf influencer Hannah Leiner credit for the pressure she's applying to Paige Spiranac. At 27, Leiner is FIRMLY entering her prime influencing years. Legacy Screencaps readers will remember that this column was the very first outlet in the United States to promote Leiner in 2018 back when she was a Florida International golfer.

Eight years later, Hannah is a legit star in the making. ESPN hired her to work TGL events in the winter. There was even content this year where Hannah and her friends are slamming Guinness in Ireland on a ladies' golf trip. The key to Leiner content is that she's always smiling and having fun, which is exactly what golf should be in 2026.

Paigeviews cannot stay on top forever. There has to be a new wave of women who carry the Spiranac torch. Will it be Leiner?

In other news...I figured someone would email me to say I'm a moron for hating Olipop. There has to be one reader willing to die on that hill. Nope. Nothing.

– Jon in Iowa writes: Wanted to weigh in on Olipop. I know it is ridiculously expensive and the Root Beer is nasty, but there are some flavors that are decent. Try Strawberry Vanilla or Grape before giving up on it. My take is this. If you are trying to replace Coke or other soda then keep trying. Coke (any soda) and especially Diet Coke (any diet soda) are not good. Loaded with chemicals that I think are causing serious health issues for people who have problems with flushing toxins. I believe I have been affected in my family.

Well enough of the seriousness. Sara can just F the hell right off. She needs to get back to the No Kings rally or something.

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A Screencaps reader who ripped me after the full OutKick to Fox transition emails back to say 'sorry'

– Cody steps up: I want to follow up with the email I sent you a few weeks ago vocalizing frustration over what I perceived to be a change in the screencaps after the FoxNews acquisition.

Whether it was in response to my (and other's emails) or just a glitch in the matrix, I recognize that things are back to normal. I admit and own that I may (and by may, I mean absolutely did) have jumped the proverbial gun and I am sorry for that. I should not have questioned Outkick's commitment to the plethora of exquisiteness of fine American women.

I am truly sorry and will not question the commitment of yourself or Outkick again. Carry on.

Kinsey: I'd be lying if I said the transition has been absolutely flawless. That's just not true. But, what's true is that I was told DO NOT CHANGE WHAT YOU DO. There was never some grand conspiracy to change Screencaps. Yes, I have changed the format a little bit with leading out with an Instagram model at the top or top 1/3 of the column. That's because Fox readers were coming in and getting confused over what they were seeing.

I will also admit that the Screencaps content can get stale at times, but this column has proven time and time again that it will deliver. Credit to Cody for hitting the reset button.

Show Us Your Meat®

– John C. in "The Real Bowling Green," tells me: I'd bet $1,000 that Sara is the HOA board President in Miserableville. I bet she hates grilled meats. To wit, attached are pics of brisket that I smoked over the weekend. Advice to all the gas grillers out there, man up and learn to grill/smoke on charcoal. There is really no comparison. You won't regret it.

AI warning - stay safe out there

– Rick in Georgia warns: Hi Joe….I know you have an interest in the rapidly changing, unfolding AI universe. Here is a story that may interest you & the SC Community as we all contemplate the impact of AI on our lives & society in general. The story is about a Swedish researcher that planted obviously fake medical information on the Internet and watched it take a life of its own as it got swept up into the Large Language Models fueling various AI platforms. Soon, that fake info passed as legit info. This story should give all of us pause on simply accepting AI output as correct or true.

I take a particular interest in this stuff because I own a custom development shop that builds "AI Engines" for clients that want to use AI to optimize business outcomes. Applications areas include predicting Sepsis or other infections for hospital inpatients & calculating precise pricing structures for bidding on government contracts. Pretty much solving complex scenarios that go far beyond human problem solving. I got my start in this field 20 years ago when I was part of a small team that repurposed some super cool NASA AI from the Hubble Space Telescope project.

MARRIED MAN ON HOT STREAK IS ADDICTED TO CHEATING ON WIFE, FILMMAKER GHOSTED BY AI GIRLFRIEND & DEALBREAKERS

We took that AI and applied it perform real time asset scheduling inside hospitals. Solving all these problems with AI relied on a single key ingredient: clean, real data. I tell friends, family & neighbors all the time….just because you read it from some AI Chat Bot, that does not make it true. Just like real life….all of us need to double, triple and quadruple the sourcing of information we read or hear or see. AI can be a great tool. But like any tool, it can cause harm if used improperly.

Kinsey: Guys, don't forget, AI is a resource, not a source. I'm not even sure Elias, the author of the tweet above, is a real, breathing human.

Did you ever play Monopoly with your girlfriend and slam a sixer of Schlitz?

If so, you're ancient. For those who didn't hear the news, Pabst announced earlier this month that it was discontinuing the production of the iconic Milwaukee beer. We're talking about a beer that was brewed since 1849.

ELIZABETH HURLEY IS LOCKED IN FOR SUMMER, HOCKEY GOALIE MIKAYLA DEMAITER TURNS UP THE HEAT & BASEBALL AND MEAT

Dog poop behavior

– Patrick in Spokane, Washington writes:

What do you think about this? I was on X and Clown World posted this one. A woman is walking her dog and the pup takes a dump. She picks it up in a bag and then she goes into someone’s yard and puts the dog-poop bag in their garbage can.

Clown World thinks this is absolutely awful behavior. I think the world of Clown World; however, I have to disagree with his take. Throwing away a dog-poop bag into another people’s garbage can while on a walk is acceptable behavior. I think the women did something very wrong in that she walked about 20 feet onto the homeowner’s property to access the garbage can. I don’t like trespassing, but I am okay with throwing away the bag of dog-poop if the can is easily accessible on the street or sidewalk. Any thoughts?

Kinsey: I'll throw away a dump bag if my neighbors have their cans out front waiting for pickup. I wouldn't walk up on the driveway to throw it in a trash can unless it's a friend's house and then they're getting a poop bag. I'd have no problem if one of them did the same.

##################

And that is it for this morning. It's been a great end to May. The sun is out. It's warm. Mrs. Screencaps, who threw out her back this week, is feeling better and we have a dumpster on the way. It's time to remove the old swing set. It's the end of an era. A swing set that I acquired for a bottle of booze is about to be sent to the dump. It has served us well, but, times change.

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Let's go have an incredible weekend.

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