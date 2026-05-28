Reality star rips Lisa Rinna, defends Spencer Pratt and drops political bombshell: Trump-style pivot?

Reality star Mauricio Umansky is tired of the fraudulent Hollywood elites who continue to support the failure of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, and from the sound of things, he's considering doing something about it.

During an appearance this week on "Tomi Lahren Is Fearless," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star had words for reality star Lisa Rinna, who recently took a shot at mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt and President Donald Trump. Rinna wouldn't even say Bass' name when asked who the next mayor of L.A. should be.

Instead, she told a reporter that it can't be a "reality star," while aiming that squarely at Pratt, who faces Bass at the polls on June 2. "I'm sorry. I love him, but we’ve already done that. We’re not going to do that again," Rinna continued.

Umansky believes this is yet another example of hypocrisy of the Hollywood elites.

"She's not willing to endorse Karen, but she's happy it's not a reality star," the 55-year-old businessman noted.

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Then, after having a few seconds to think about the state of politics in Los Angeles, Umansky dropped a bombshell.

"Let me tell you something, I am a reality star and I've thought about running for mayor. I actually think I could help the city and do some stuff, so don't be surprised if I come at this thing in a few years on the next [ballot]," he told Lahren.

"People are leaving Los Angeles, and it could ‘haunt us for decades'," the Los Angeles Times wrote in a headline back in April. During a one-year stretch between 2024 and 2025, Los Angeles County saw the nation's largest population decline. A staggering 53,000 residents fled the county over the period, according to census data.

Meanwhile, Rinna runs her injected lips about how Pratt cannot be the guy for the office because Trump's president. That's the hill she's dying on. At the same time, parts of L.A. have been turned into open-air drug markets. Things got so bad earlier this month that the city removed one of the bus benches because the homeless were using it as part of their drug den.

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Did removing the park bench do any good? Commuters say the drug addicts are still there making life miserable for them because now they don't have a bus bench AND the deplorable drug addicts weren't handled by the city. The Bass administration actually took credit for removing the bench and called it "one small example of the mayor’s broad and comprehensive approach to finally improving public safety."

Pratt's insistence on cleaning up the city and using common sense resulted in Umansky throwing his support behind his fellow reality star.

The elites like Rinna want LIB voters to believe they'd get a Trump agenda with Pratt as mayor, as if that's a bad thing.

"He's not Donald Trump by any means. Everything he's saying makes all the sense in the world," Umansky noted of Pratt's simplified agenda. "It's common sense. It's stuff we need to do in our city in order to make our lifestyle better.

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"One of the things that's happening in our country which is sad to me is that there's just too much you know Republicans versus Democrats."

Umansky believes when citizens in Los Angeles and other cities across the U.S. find a common-sense middle ground, there will be improvements.

"We're going to learn how to live together, and we're going to start seeing a lot less hatred in the world and a lot more love."