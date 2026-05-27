Thong-wearing elderly man didn’t do himself any favors by telling an officer to 'jump rope for me, baby doll'

An elderly Florida man had the police called on him twice last week for allegedly exposing himself to multiple neighbors at the apartment complex he calls home. So much for living out your days quietly.

On Wednesday, the second day in a row the police were called, he was arrested on multiple charges. According to police, neighbors of thong-wearing Tyrone James Causey, 79, were "increasingly concerned and frustrated with his continued behavior."

Local 10 reports that he was accused of making "lewd gestures," that included "thrusting his penis" at a woman’s doorbell camera during his regular walks around the apartment complex.

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When Hollywood Police Department Officer Savannah Hutcheson went to his apartment to speak with him, she said he greeted her at the door wearing a "G-string thong."

According to the officer, Causey told her he has "a right to walk around naked under Florida Statute 800.001″ and that it is "only illegal in parks, not in public." Tossing out statutes makes it appear as if you know what you're talking about.

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Hutcheson wrote in her report, according to the local outlet, that she explained to him that it was indeed illegal for him "to walk around in public exposing himself." During the exchange, the elderly man, according to the officer, put lipstick on, "began touching his penis" and told her to "jump rope for me, baby doll."

That wasn’t the best approach by any means and Causey, if he was trying to avoid a trip to jail, didn’t do himself any favors whatsoever. His claim that he walks around the apartment complex naked "because he is allowed to and that he did not know he was being filmed" didn’t help him out either.

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Police found five of his neighbors who said they had witnessed the thong-wearing elderly man expose himself and he was arrested on five indecent exposure charges.

The judge found probable cause for standard misdemeanor charges and Local 10 added that as of Friday afternoon, Causey was no longer listed in the Broward jail records.