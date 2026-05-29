Popular country music star Gavin Adcock releases adrenaline-fueled new song 'Cheap Thrills'

Country star Gavin Adcock cooked with his new song "Cheap Thrills."

Adcock is one of the fastest-rising acts in the country music world, and he brings energy that is off the charts.

The man is known for amping up fans, never being afraid to talk some trash and always providing music that is guaranteed to be a great time.

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Now, he's run off and done it again!

Gavin Adcock releases new song 'Cheap Thrills'

Adcock released "Cheap Thrills" on Friday morning. The song features Hudson Westbrook, and it's exactly what fans have come to expect from the talented singer.

It's the perfect track to crack some beers this summer while soaking up some sunshine with your buddies. Wouldn't have it any other way.

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You can listen to "Cheap Thrills" below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"Blacked out on the front end of a bender."

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It's almost like this song was engineered for the wildest fans in the country music world. The exact kind of fan who attends a Gavin Adcock concert.

Say whatever you want about him, but there's no doubt the man knows his lane and rowdy target demographic.

It certainly feels like we've been on a bit of a run here in the country music world. Ella Langley is crushing it, Riley Green has new music out and plenty of other acts are flourishing. It's going to continue to be an epic year in the genre. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.