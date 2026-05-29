DAVID MARCUS: Liberal elites seethe over America's State Fair

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Trump Derangement Syndrome struck again this week, as somehow something as pure Americana as the nation's 250th birthday State Fair, planned for the Washington Mall next month, became mired in controversy and liberal grievance.

On Friday morning, a list of lower-tier musical acts such as Vanilla Ice and Young MC were announced as performers for the two-week event starting June 25. At first, the mocking complaint was that the bipartisan commission running the event had failed to book major acts, as if that was somehow embarrassing for a state fair, when in fact it is standard fare for such events.

One does not see Taylor Swift or Oasis at the state fair, one sees Weird Al Yankovic or the remaining members of the Doobie Brothers between funnel cake and the demolition derby. Of course, the woke coastal liberals who hate Trump know nothing of such things.

Hours later, though, the mockery of these D-listers changed, as several, including Morris Day, The Commodores, Young MC, Milli Vanilli and Martina McBride all announced they were, in fact, not going to perform at the fair.

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Young MC explained his act of abject moral cowardice this way, "The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed."

This is almost admirable in how much ignorance and misinformation is bunched into just a few words. Shockingly, Spin magazine has it wrong: This is not a political or a Trump event. It is run by a bipartisan commission who these artists chose to humiliate.

Liberals, of course, are celebrating as they do every time they try to ruin things for normal Americans just living their lives, and McBride and Vanilli get to be brave heroes in their eyes for a few days.

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My own attitude toward any American artist who refuses to perform for our nation’s 250th is that they can go to hell, get on a plane to China, perform there and not come back. But unlike China, this is a free country.

What is really going on here is that progressive, urban elites not only do not understand the idea of a state fair, and not only have they never been to one, they basically hate the entire concept of it, hence the initial mockery of the D-listers they now hold as heroes.

For the America-hating socialist Democrats, our 250th anniversary of colonization, racism and oppression should be commemorated by slam poetry about how terrible our nation is, not early 90s pop anthems. One can almost hear Greta Thunberg saying, "How dare you!?"

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For millions of Americans outside of our major cities, the state fair is a rite of passage. It is where they had their first kiss or later, handed their newly teenage kid a few bucks and watched them drift into the crowd and the future with their friends.

The idea behind America’s state fair was to give the middle of the country, the people nobody listens to or pays attention to, a couple of weeks in the limelight, a ferris wheel, games of chance and nostalgic music acts. But no, our progressive betters won’t have it.

The good news is that all of these music acts which have dropped out are very easily replaced. Frankly, the lineup was already a little light on country music to begin with, and the committee putting on the fair has enough time to replace them.

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But honestly, at this point, have it be an open mic, or book somebody’s cousin’s Skynyrd cover band. It's a state fair, it really doesn’t matter.

As frustrating and stupid as the artists boycotting the fair and those cheering them on are, chasing their dopamine rush as they scroll BlueSky, they really are best ignored. They see these cancelations as some kind of win, but in reality they are just sad people.

For those such as myself who are planning to take part in the festivities at the fair, these yapping morons and their droning opinions are meaningless. Maybe that is why liberal elites hate state fairs so much: They don’t get to control them.

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So go enjoy the fair and don’t let the socialist idiots ruin your day. But if you do get annoyed, and you want some revenge, just remind them that in August, there will be an Indy car race in the nation’s capital. They will despise that as much as they hate a state fair.

Zoom zoom, and God bless America.