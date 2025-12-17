Expand / Collapse search
Cheap Trick defends Trump-hosted Kennedy Center performance as a tribute to KISS

KISS was among the honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
President Trump takes reporters' questions ahead of hosting the Kennedy Center Honors Video

President Trump takes reporters' questions ahead of hosting the Kennedy Center Honors

President Donald Trump takes questions ahead of hosting the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors alongside First Lady Melania Trump on ‘The Big Weekend Show.’

The rock band Cheap Trick released a statement defending its performance at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

At the Dec. 7 ceremony, Cheap Trick performed the song "Rock And Roll All Nite" in tribute to the band KISS, whose members were among the honorees of the night.

After receiving some backlash from fans for performing at an event sponsored by Trump, the band took to Instagram on Wednesday to clarify the decision had nothing to do with politics.

Members of the band KISS dressed in costume

The rock group "KISS" was among the honorees at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. (George De Sota/Liaison via Getty Images)

"We were asked to perform at this year’s Kennedy Center Honors ceremony to pay tribute to our lifelong brothers in KISS, and to support artists and the arts," the band wrote. "We agreed to do it for those reasons, and no others."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kennedy Center for comment.

Other honorees included country legend George Strait, Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone, Broadway icon Michael Crawford and Grammy Award-winning singer Gloria Gaynor.

Trump began leading the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after being elected as board chair in February. Since his induction, Trump has sought to reform the Kennedy Center following allegations that it was promoting a woke agenda.

Cheap Trick performing

The band Cheap Trick defended its decision to perform at the Kennedy Center. (Steve Marcus/Reuters)

During the ceremony, Trump appeared to confirm that he had played a major role in selecting the honorees alongside the Special Honors Advisory Committee.

"I was about 98% involved… they all came through me," Trump told reporters.

"I turned down plenty, they were too woke," he continued. "I had a couple of wokesters. No, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be."

Trump is also the first president to personally host the Kennedy Center honors.

The U.S. president and first lady walk a red carpet at a formal cultural event in Washington.

President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, walks the red carpet before the 48th Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 7, 2025, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors took place on Dec. 7 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and will air Dec. 23 on the CBS Television Network and on Paramount+.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Thursday that the Kennedy Center’s board voted unanimously to rename the institution to the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

Fox News' Ashley Hume contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

