Last year's Burning Man festival was held without the Orgy Dome. High winds in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, pounded the dome early on and the damage was too extensive to properly host the week of planned events.

It was tragic news for the thousands of festival attendees who pay a visit to the Orgy Dome every year. News organizers are trying to avoid going forward. What is Burning Man without a dome to hold orgies?

It's a festival that doesn't have 80 mattresses, 34 floor air conditioning units, 2,000 sets of sheets and untold amounts of lube. It doesn't have a "wild, tender, sweaty, joyous gathering of humans."

The nonprofit Consensuality Inc., which puts it all together, is asking for help making sure the Orgy Dome is erected for this year's festival. They've launched a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

The good news is that they're well on their way to the $30,000 goal they set. What do they need the money for? They listed exactly how they plan to use the money they raise, which adds up to more than the goal amount.

They need $25,000 for the main play space, a 50-foot geodesic dome. Another $5,500 will go toward a 50-foot circus tent for the waiting area and workshop space. Another $3,000 will be needed for a 30-foot circus tent to be used as an orientation and consent space.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK CULTURE COVERAGE

On top of all that, another $10,000 will be needed for weatherproofing and sound engineering, as well as repair and replacement of shade structures for the volunteers.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

There are other budgetary items, reports SFGate, such as "truckloads of lube and safer sex supplies," sheets, laundry and power bills, which will be covered by camp members.

The Orgy Dome, the outlet states, draws roughly 10% of all attendees each year and has been in operation for more than 20 years. Organizers are doing all they can to ensure that it is erected for this year's Burning Man.