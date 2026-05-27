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Taylor Sheridan's new 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Dutton Ranch' sets ratings record with premiere

The show starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser tops Nielsen's streaming data and holds an 88% Rotten Tomatoes rating

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Cole Hauser says Montana roots helped shape his connection to Rip Wheeler Video

Cole Hauser says Montana roots helped shape his connection to Rip Wheeler

The

"Dutton Ranch" is taking off like a rocket after its premiere.

The newest "Yellowstone" spinoff follows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) leaving Montana for Texas.

There was an insane amount of buzz and hype for the spinoff long before it premiered on May 15. As expected, it's every bit as dark and gritty as the original saga, and fans are loving it.

'DUTTON RANCH' STAR NATALIE ALYN LIND STIRS UP SPECULATION ABOUT SHOW'S FUTURE WITH SIMPLE COMMENTS

Kelly Reilly stars as Beth Dutton in

'Dutton Ranch' puts up record ratings

Fans don't just love "Dutton Ranch." They're also pouring in to watch at a record rate for Paramount+.

'YELLOWSTONE' STARS COLE HAUSER, KELLY REILLY CONFIRMED FOR SPIN-OFF SERIES ALONGSIDE MAJOR CASTING ADDITION

The network announced Tuesday that the series premiere was watched 12.9 million times globally in the first week of its release. It's the largest original series premiere in Paramount+ history, and it also topped Nielsen's streaming data for the week of May 11, the same release stated.

"Dutton Ranch" also holds an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler standing in Dutton Ranch

Kelly Reilly portrays Beth Dutton and Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler in episode 8 of season 1 of "Dutton Ranch," streaming on Paramount+ in 2026. (Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

The fact that "Dutton Ranch" immediately blew up into a monster hit isn't overly surprising. Everything Sheridan touches turns to gold.

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Having said that, it's a reminder that the formula for success in entertainment isn't overly complicated. Keep it simple.

Have good guys fighting bad guys, suspense, drama, action, a few twists and turns and make the sole goal to give viewers something enjoyable.

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Taylor Sheridan completely rejects woke nonsense in his shows. Instead, he sticks to the formula above, and it's made him the most important creative person in entertainment.

Taylor Sheridan standing on the black carpet at Yellowstone Season 5 Fort Worth premiere

Taylor Sheridan attends the black carpet event for the "Yellowstone" Season 5 Fort Worth premiere at Hotel Drover on Nov. 13, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Are you already watching "Dutton Ranch"? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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