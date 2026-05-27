Taylor Sheridan's new 'Yellowstone' spinoff 'Dutton Ranch' sets ratings record with premiere

"Dutton Ranch" is taking off like a rocket after its premiere.

The newest "Yellowstone" spinoff follows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) leaving Montana for Texas.

There was an insane amount of buzz and hype for the spinoff long before it premiered on May 15. As expected, it's every bit as dark and gritty as the original saga, and fans are loving it.

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'Dutton Ranch' puts up record ratings

Fans don't just love "Dutton Ranch." They're also pouring in to watch at a record rate for Paramount+.

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The network announced Tuesday that the series premiere was watched 12.9 million times globally in the first week of its release. It's the largest original series premiere in Paramount+ history, and it also topped Nielsen's streaming data for the week of May 11, the same release stated.

"Dutton Ranch" also holds an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of publication.

The fact that "Dutton Ranch" immediately blew up into a monster hit isn't overly surprising. Everything Sheridan touches turns to gold.

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Having said that, it's a reminder that the formula for success in entertainment isn't overly complicated. Keep it simple.

Have good guys fighting bad guys, suspense, drama, action, a few twists and turns and make the sole goal to give viewers something enjoyable.

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Taylor Sheridan completely rejects woke nonsense in his shows. Instead, he sticks to the formula above, and it's made him the most important creative person in entertainment.

Are you already watching "Dutton Ranch"? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.