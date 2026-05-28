Bone-chilling preview released for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated UFO movie 'Disclosure Day'

The final preview is out for Steven Spielberg's upcoming UFO film "Disclosure Day."

Basic info:

Plot: If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to eight billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo

Director: Steven Spielberg

Release date: June 12, 2026

Final preview released for 'Disclosure Day'

There has been significant buzz surrounding "Disclosure Day" with Emily Blunt leading the way, and it's not hard to understand why.

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Steven Spielberg has a storied history when it comes to producing stories about UFOs and aliens. We are talking about the man who created "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Now, he's bringing moviegoers his latest story in the genre, and this one has a very ominous and different vibe.

The final preview for the film was released on Wednesday, and it's very intense. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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To tell you how much hype there is for "Disclosure Day," the trailer above has more than 4.3 million views in under 24 hours on YouTube.

That's an outrageous amount of attention for a film. That's the effect of Steven Spielberg returning to the well with UFO/alien content.

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There might not be a person on the planet who does the genre better. Throw in Emily Blunt as the leading star, and all signs point to the film being a monster hit.

You can catch "Disclosure Day" in theaters starting June 12. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.