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Bone-chilling preview released for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated UFO movie 'Disclosure Day'

The film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo, hitting theaters June 12

By David Hookstead OutKick
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The final preview is out for Steven Spielberg's upcoming UFO film "Disclosure Day."

Basic info:

  • Plot: If you found out we weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to eight billion people. We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.
  • Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo
  • Director: Steven Spielberg
  • Release date: June 12, 2026
Steven Spielberg standing at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Steven Spielberg attends the AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony honoring Francis Ford Coppola at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., on April 26, 2025. (Olivia Wong/WireImage via Getty Images)

Final preview released for 'Disclosure Day'

There has been significant buzz surrounding "Disclosure Day" with Emily Blunt leading the way, and it's not hard to understand why.

STEVEN SPIELBERG PUT THE KIBOSH ON ‘E.T.’ SEQUEL BACK WHEN HE 'DIDN'T HAVE ANY RIGHTS'

Steven Spielberg has a storied history when it comes to producing stories about UFOs and aliens. We are talking about the man who created "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."

Director Steven Spielberg posing with E.T. at Carlo Rimbaldi studio

Director Steven Spielberg poses with E.T. at Carlo Rimbaldi studio in Los Angeles, Calif., in April 1982. (Mark Sennet/Getty Images)

Now, he's bringing moviegoers his latest story in the genre, and this one has a very ominous and different vibe.

The final preview for the film was released on Wednesday, and it's very intense. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

UFO DOCUMENTARY DIRECTOR SAYS US IS AT A 'TURNING POINT' FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL EXPLORATION

To tell you how much hype there is for "Disclosure Day," the trailer above has more than 4.3 million views in under 24 hours on YouTube.

That's an outrageous amount of attention for a film. That's the effect of Steven Spielberg returning to the well with UFO/alien content.

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There might not be a person on the planet who does the genre better. Throw in Emily Blunt as the leading star, and all signs point to the film being a monster hit.

Emily Blunt standing at Jeddah Yacht Club during Red Sea International Film Festival

Emily Blunt attends Women In Cinema during the Red Sea International Film Festival at Jeddah Yacht Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 6, 2024. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

You can catch "Disclosure Day" in theaters starting June 12. Let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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