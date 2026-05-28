Illinois man's Memorial Day weekend in Key West was derailed after he went bar hopping in a stolen police car

Imagine your unofficial start to summer taking place in Key West, Florida. You've made the trip for the Memorial Day weekend from suburban Chicago, and you've got plans to enjoy some of the local establishments.

You have an evening of drinks planned on Saturday when all of a sudden those plans get derailed. Bar hopping was likely on the agenda, but there's no chance doing so in a stolen police car was ever mentioned.

According to the Key West Police Department, John Mack, 38, of La Grange, Illinois, hopped into and took a patrol car from an officer working off-duty at Dante’s Key West Pool Bar & Restaurant.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Local 10 reports that the KWPD said Mack had been drinking inside the bar and restaurant before the incident, which surveillance video shows took place just before 6:20 p.m. Police say the footage shows him "walking out of the pool bar with two friends and standing a couple of feet away from the patrol vehicle."

Mack then, allegedly, opened the door, got inside, and drove off, almost hitting two men. A security guard reportedly got the attention of the officer the patrol car belonged to and as other KWPD officers were responding to the bar, Mack drove the car around the parking lot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK CULTURE COVERAGE

Police say they later found him nearby outside of the Boat House Bar & Grill. He had successfully, it would appear, drunkenly bar hopped in the stolen police car. While he claimed to have had only three to six Coronas, according to police, he failed the field sobriety test.

They then allege he resisted arrest, which caused him to sustain cuts from a fence. He refused a breathalyzer and wasn't in possession of a valid driver's license at the time of his arrest. He only had an Illinois ID card on him.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Mack, who is obviously innocent until proven guilty, was arrested on charges of DUI, burglary, grand theft, grand theft of law enforcement equipment, reckless driving, refusal to submit to DUI testing and resisting arrest without violence.

That is a full Memorial Day weekend no matter how you look at it.