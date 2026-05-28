Siblings catch their partners sleeping together, a corrections employee love story & unhinged non-negotiables

If you're doing it at night, like most couples, you're doing it wrong. That's not my opinion. That's according to an expert. I know we normally ease into the week of True Romance with some lighthearted banter and maybe a celebrity or two setting the tone.

Not this week. This week I wanted to change it up. The unofficial start of summer has arrived, June is around the corner, and I felt like it was a good time for us all to slap ourselves in the face with a different perspective on how we've been conducting our business.

Let's mix it up. Let's flip over some tables and see what this clip from a clinical psychologist and sleep expert from earlier this month is all about. His name is Dr. Michael Breus and the clip in question from some podcast appearance has almost a million views.

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That's good enough for me. He got into a bunch of scientific talk about estrogen and testosterone. He threw out words like cortisol and melatonin, which I'm sure were all valid points, but that's not what got my attention.

He started talking my language and I went from contemplating whether to even mention his sex in the morning idea to I'm leading the week off with it. Here's what the doc had to say:

"What do most men wake up with in the morning? An erection. If that's not Mother Nature telling you when to use that thing, I don't know what is."

Sold. Dr. Breus is making a lot of sense here. He does add that you might want to brush your teeth beforehand, which some could take as a sign that perhaps morning isn’t the best time to "use that thing." I'll admit there's room to conduct a lot of research here, but I love a good "you're a bunch of idiots" coming from an expert.

What does this have to do with the rest of what is on the agenda this week? Not much. Like I said, I wanted to mix it up. Give you something to contemplate before we get going. Let me know what you think.

Are you going to start getting it on in the morning instead of between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m., which is when the doctor says most people are getting busy?

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Siblings catch their partners sleeping together

A brother and sister in their 20s, who are still living at home, started to suspect that their partners were cheating on them. They didn’t just suspect that they were cheating either, they suspected they were cheating with each other.

The suspicion grew to the point that action had to be taken. The siblings eventually had to find evidence and a decision was eventually made to go snooping on one of their phones.

"My brother Darren and I think that our partners are cheating on us with each other. I’ve been dating my boyfriend Cole for a year now and my brother recently started dating Sage about a month ago. We still live with our mom as I still go to school and my older brother helps with bills and our younger brother. We just feel it’s better this way especially after everything we’ve been through recently as a family but that’s a whole different story," the sister wrote on Reddit .

Cole moved in last year and Sage has been spending the night for weeks. The two would disappear at night and the siblings started to put it all together. They were disappearing to go see each other, or so the brother and sister suspected.

That suspicion led to a search of Cole’s phone and the evidence they were looking for. The sister found out that the two have been texting since the day they met Sage.

"It looked like it was like normal conversations at first, then the messages would be like "he/she (my brother or me) are gone/asleep, come to the room/meet in the bathroom?" or "that was fun ;)" just flirty texts like that. So that pretty much confirmed it," she wrote .

Then she found a video of the two. Her boyfriend and her brother’s girlfriend in the family home no less. Could they have been forgiven if the cheating had taken place elsewhere? We’ll never know. These two decided to do it in the family home.

The siblings kicked these two cheaters to the curb.

"I’ve never had to deal with a cheater in real life let alone two, but man is it PATHETIC when they get caught," she added. "I literally had to hold back a laugh when Cole started crying because why are you the one crying when I’m the victim?"

I know it’s a weakness of mine. I’m aware, I acknowledge it, I’m working on it. But I can’t help myself. I’m holding out hope that this story is told from Cole and Sage’s point of view to a house full of their grandchildren. Wouldn’t that be special?

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Corrections worker found love with an inmate on Facebook

A former department of corrections employee is in trouble with the law for loving the wrong person at the wrong time. He’s accused of having an illegal sexual relationship with an inmate, The Wichita Eagle reports.

This wasn’t just any inmate to Jonah K. Bundy. This inmate was one he allegedly told in jail phone calls and emails that he loved and that he "would go to jail for her" and "wished there were conjugal visits."

Their relationship began like a lot of others do, with a friend request on Facebook, according to the inmate. She says she sent him that friend request in December 2025. The affidavit says that she was in the Sedgwick County Adult Residential and Work Release Facility in Wichita at the time, and he worked there during the third shift.

Bundy reportedly responded to the request with a message giving the inmate his phone number. They started texting, and the affidavit states the messages "were sexual in context" and that "they would specifically talk about sex."

The two allegedly started seeing each other away from the facility. He would pick her up from her job, and they even went to a restaurant together before she eventually "went to Bundy’s house to have sex with him," the inmate told investigators.

The affidavit says the two considered themselves to be boyfriend and girlfriend. But it was a relationship that Bundy knew was illegal, according to the inmate.

He ended up quitting his job, but it was too late. Authorities found out about the relationship in January and arrested Bundy in March. He was then charged with two counts of unlawful sexual relations. He’s due in court on June 1.

If only they would have met on the outside.

What’s your most unhinged non-negotiable when it comes to dating?

If you ask me, there are far too many people with unrealistic standards they expect others to live by. If they don't check all the boxes, they move on. Having said that, and given that these are supposedly "unhinged non-negotiables," I find these expectations to be very reasonable.

For example, a person who can't enjoy a ceremonial mask collection as much as you do, probably isn’t someone you want to spend a lot of time around. Nobody wants to date a twin either.

If you can't enjoy the art of filmmaking, just say that. There's no reason to call "Shrek 2" overrated. And since when is it okay to put wooden handled knives in the dishwasher? Don't get me started on dinosaurs.

Here are some of those dating unhinged non-negotiables, which I find reasonable, via Reddit:

Can't have a nut allergy. I love peanut butter and I'm constantly snacking on walnuts etc. I love Thai food. My apartment is essentially a death trap to anyone with a nut allergy. Like it's more for their safety that I'd be terrified to bring someone home with a nut allergy

My sister just unmatched a guy after he said Shrek 2 was overrated

Cannot have the same name as my mom or my sisters. Or my brother, I suppose, but that one hasn’t come up yet.

Not in the middle of a home renovation or other similarly massive undertaking, unless they've demonstrated that they're good at project management.

Must know the difference between current and statement balance on a credit card.

She has to believe that dinosaurs existed.

The first time I went over to my husband's house, I was enthralled by his ceremonial mask collection. I asked him lots of questions and complimented the ones I liked best. He said it was such a relief, because he'd brought over girls before who were creeped out by them and thought they were freaky. Which was a deal breaker for him, because he'd never get rid of his collection for anyone.

Won’t date a twin.

They have to fully finish antibiotics when they’re prescribed. No saving for future illnesses or others.

Must know the difference between your and you’re

I know this sounds really unhinged, but she cannot have a latex allergy, and no it's not because of condoms or balloons. I have a really nice and expensive natural rubber latex mattress.

If she puts wooden handled knives in the dishwasher, she is instantly permanently friend-zoned.

Must like the furniture I own. Now I don't mind if she wants to contribute her own pieces even if it clashes with my tastes, but a good chunk of my furniture is antique, a couple of which are homemade by my grandpa, and nearly all of it is hardwood. If she complains about my maplewood desk & hickory dresser and wants to replace them with pressboard garbage painted white, it's not gonna work out.

cannot consistently have orange pee

Can’t be allergic to legumes. It’s not personal but there’s no need to waste time with someone who will die in my house lol

They have to put their cart back properly at the store

I had a first date and we watched The Matrix at her place. She skipped every action scene and I was so appalled, that I stopped talking to her after that date.

Sex Addiction

- Anonymous writes:

I had a beautiful German wife very intelligent and outgoing, but she could not turn down a good looking guy for sex. She rated the extra marital sex like innocently having coffee with them. I should have realized what she liked as I was sexing her daily when she was married. Soon after marriage sex was just 2 times a week. So phycology she got more exit d when cheating. I think it is the excitement of doing something wrong and getting away with it. There are millions of husbands who frequent strip clubs. Where everything happens except sexual intercourse. That might be a good article. Go interview as one strippers and they can tell that the lap dances are only part of the satisfaction , that flirting and making the man feel wanted is of equal value.

SeanJo

Thanks for reaching out. Loving too much is something a lot of people struggle with. I hope you've found someone who has eyes for only you.

Best of luck and I'll toss that stripper interview idea around and see where it lands.

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That's it for the final Thursday of May. I'll see everyone next week. Hopefully, I will have gotten a start on my summer tan by then. Feel free to reach out, anonymously if you prefer, at sean.joseph@outkick.com and send me stories of your cheater ex-wife or anything else you want.