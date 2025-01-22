Nelly looking to President Trump to 'step up, serve, and lift us all' after rapper faced backlash

After facing backlash for agreeing to perform at President Donald Trump's inaugural ball, and then consequently defending himself, rapper Nelly is looking to the commander in chief to guide and "lift" the nation.

"It was an honor to have performed for the highest office in the greatest nation," Nelly exclusively told Fox News Digital of his performance on Monday. "Now we look to the president to step up, serve, and lift us all."

Before taking the stage, Nelly was greeted by President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and their families, a source shared with Fox News Digital.

The rapper, along with other artists, including Jason Aldean and Billy Ray Cyrus, performed at the Liberty Ball following the inauguration. Ahead of his performance, Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., attended the Commander In Chief Ball.

A source said throughout the evening that Nelly took photos with military officers and thanked them for their service. The source had previously disclosed to Fox News Digital that the rapper, who was born on a military base, had several family members who served, a sentiment noted in his entrance on stage.

Accompanied by his dancers dressed as Secret Service, Nelly started the show by playing the famous "Hail to the Chief" song, before performing a series of his biggest hits, including "Ride Wit Me" and "Hot in Herre."

His dancers later wore hats emblazoned with "USA."

Over the weekend, Nelly faced backlash for his decision to join in the inaugural celebrations. "I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this 'cause it’s an honor. I respect the office," the St. Louis native said in a live conversation with fellow rapper, Willie D.

"It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office," he continued.

"So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office."

The insider told Fox News Digital that in addition to his father, Nelly's aunts and uncles "all served in the military for our democracy and the right for us all to vote. He has personally stayed away from politics and wouldn’t participate in campaigning for anyone, but this performance is for the highest office," emphasizing that the 50-year-old considers the performance to be "an honor."

Following the ball, the source reiterated that while Nelly understood "people’s differing opinions," he also saw his performance as an opportunity to bring people together and enact change.

During the conversation with Willie D., the singer also spoke directly to his critics, balking at the suggestion that Trump was a White supremacist. "I would ask them to show me where he’s a white supremacist," Nelly retorted.

"The politics, for me, is over. He won! He's the president," the rapper said. "He's the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

"It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States, regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would've asked me to perform, I would've performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would've won and asked me to perform, I would've performed," he said.

Nelly is set to embark on his worldwide, "Where The Party At Tour" in March.