Paige Spiranac dials in her golf game with a mesmerizing speed iron drill, buy Rousey's UFC gear & MEAT!

Let's get Wednesday Screencaps rolling (yes, it's already Wednesday) with Paige Spiranac doing a speed iron drill and Sara yelling at me for how I compile this column, a column that I built from the ground up and turned it into a career that has helped pay a mortgage for 16 years.

Before we get to Sara's email, let's stop and appreciate the 2026 that Paigeviews Spiranac is having. She literally called her shot. At the beginning of the year, like a slugging outfielder coming off a below-average year at the plate who knows his production needs to go up, Paige entered the year making bold promises to up her game after watching it slip a little bit in 2025.

Here we are nearing the five-month mark and the world's No. 1 ranked golf influencer, as named by the OutKick Culture Department, is staying true to her word. I'm not a good enough golfer to tell you how this speed drill helps her golf game, but content is content. It doesn't matter how you produce runs or pageviews. What matters is that you produce.

And right now, business is booming for Paige.

PAIGE SPIRANAC AND HER MOM STUN THE INTERNET, LANE KIFFIN'S INCREDIBLE SHOT AT OLE MISS & THE NFL DID IT AGAIN

Moving along...let's get to Sara's nasty email where she rips me. Do I know Sara? Absolutely not. First time emailer.

– Sara, who says she's "someone who wants to read about real sports!," emails: I thought you covered sports…not Instagram stars. So sad you have to write this to get clicks. I really dislike the sex in sports articles. It just ruins your credibility as a real journalist. Please do better. Also, you are not the story. The fact you had to give a rundown of your whole day is sad. It is nice how you mow your in-laws yard, but again you are not a sports star. Leave your ego out of the article. Big man points for you with your wife though!

Kinsey: I asked Sara how long she's read my work. She hasn't replied. Let's cut to the chase here: Sara stumbled upon Screencaps and has no idea how I've stayed employed on the Internet for so long.

BUSTED. I'm not a "real" journalist in the true sense of the word "real." I don't want that life, Sara. That would be reserved for OutKick guys like NFL writer Armando Salguero, who has been writing real sports stories for decades. I might dabble in reporting on trans in sports and youth sports gone wild here and there, but that's about it. Credibility? Hey Sara, I have the world's most-credible online mowing league. Maybe you've heard of it…Thursday Night Mowing League? You might want to show some respect. "You are not the story." This sounds like something a college professor would say. This also sounds like something a college professor who has never made a dollar on the Internet would say. Sara clearly wasn't reading Screencaps three years ago when I had readers on pins and needles as I coached rec baseball for the first time in my life. Readers couldn't get enough of my reports. Now I'm starting to wonder what Sara thought of Peter King writing about his love of Bruce Springsteen for four decades.

Conclusion: Sara is absolutely clueless to the powers of Screencaps and what this column means to society.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com Send photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you've got.

📰 Screencaps Page: 👉 Read the latest Screencaps

▶️ YouTube: Screencaps with Joe Kinsey Subscribe for videos, rants, and behind-the-scenes.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

📬 Mail (Thursday Night Mowing League): 27072 Carronade Dr, Unit A 155 Perrysburg, OH 43551

🗞️ Newsletter: 👉 Subscribe here

My travel ball report on the kid who was ALLEGEDLY ordered to throw a baseball at the opposing dugout caused a tidal wave of emails

If Sara wants to talk sports, let's talk sports. Let's talk about 11U kids (I'm told this pitcher is actually 12 due to some exemption) whose parents might be absolute idiots. Sara, watch this video and please report back with a 2,000-word report on the state of youth sports and what it means for the future of this country.

READ: Youth pitcher launches fastball at opposing dugout after alleged order from coach: 'Absolutely bush league'

– Bill K. emails: I'm not surprised about a player being told to do something like that. Today's society seems to be win at all costs, regardless of how the game was won. What impressed me most was that you asked for both participants and witnesses to come forward.

If they do this action may come into a clearer context. As for me, I'll stick to photographing hockey games. I think it's safer.

Kinsey: I'm sure Sara hated that call to action, Bill. She probably saw my email after the third paragraph and absolutely fainted since that's not how REAL journalists conduct themselves.

– Jason S. tells me: I was there when this happened and witnessed everything first hand. My son was scheduled to play on that field the following game. Additionally we played that team on Saturday and let’s say this behavior is not uncommon for the coach and team.

– Nate alleges: We played the same Oklahoma team the day before and the Oklahoma Head Coach challenged and threatened our Head coach along with one of our parents in the stands telling them to meet him in the parking lot.

Kinsey: I'll continue to investigate the Oklahoma coach, but what seems to be clear as day is that the coach is a firecracker. I'm hearing it from Oklahoma parents and multiple people who were at the Kansas City tournament.

Show Us Your Meat®

– Mark in Tucson shows off: I did tacos al pastor on the BBQ for Memorial Day. Three hours at medium low heat with an adobada marinade, basting every hour or so. Came out good, but I had so much meat left over I'll be eating tacos for the next month. Thank you for your daily dose of sanity each morning.

– Michael B. checks in: Not sure how you want video sent, so I made a youtube short- I normally smoke big cowboy ribeyes but it was just me and the wife so we did this little one last night, fantastic with caesar salad. I also use a torch to finish it off with the garlic butter. Highly recommended.

https://youtube.com/shorts/4L9Qa-LpBqQ?si=qyPhJi9A8CYFPn9m

Keep up the good work! By the way, you might want to delve into the whole backyard chicken thing. My wife got the idea last year, and in return for helping her build a spectacular coop I got to buy a brand new Cub Cadet and fire the landscaper. One year later my yard has never looked better and the chickens and dogs are getting along great and we he we have beautiful eggs coming out of our ears.

There seems to be a crazy subculture growing around these unless Instagram is just feeding my chicken content with the algo. If you have any interest, I can put a few photos together.

Is Bud Light disappearing from Costco?

– Mike N. reports: This Costco just opened in March in Liberty Hill, TX. (Population 9k) Mic Ultra in, Bud Light gone. I know AB is doing fine with Mic Ultra, but how long will they keep burning cash on Bud Light with UFC, Mannings, Shane Gillis, Post Malone, etc? I don’t blame those guys for saying yes to crazy free cash, but at some level a couple hundred million is still real money, right? Here’s to the greatest column in the land!

Is pet culture out of control?

– Brandon in northern Kentucky tells us: Scott in Rocky Point, NY is spot on with his take on pet control out of hand. People take their dogs EVERYWHERE these days. I don’t know how many SUV moms I see driving with some sort of a Doodle in their lap. I saw a guy with a Great Dane at the local Lowe’s last summer, what if that thing pees or drops bombs on the patio furniture?

We had the inaugural Dayton (KY)/Bellevue Memorial Day 5K (Monday) that my mom, me and my 9yr walked.

There were at least 10 people with dogs there. The main issue with that is those same people refused to keep them away from other people and their dogs, so the whole time they are barking and straining to get to each other. The culture unfortunately led me to snapping at an actual blind woman at the local supermarket. She was walking down the aisle with a companion and her dog. I said out loud in a very frustrated voice "People bring their F-ing dogs everywhere".

Her companion gave me a look and then I saw the "Seeing Eye Dog" patch. I felt like a piece of work but I’m blaming part of my popping off is because 99% of people do not need to bring their dogs with them in public. Make Rec Ball Great Again.

Kinsey: Woah...woah...woah...let's leave Doodles out of this! They're great dogs when owned by smart owners who understand you have to work with them or they'll be maniacs.

Stop and think about how indoor smoking was wiped out (except in casinos)

I remember clear as day being at some buffet back in the early to mid-1990s and asking my parents why the business made customers walk through the smoking section to get to the non-smoking section. Also, if you stop and think about it, was there really a non-smoking section with all the smoke wafting through Red Lobsters?

#######################

That is it this morning. I hope everyone but Sara had a good time this morning. The sun is out, summer is cranking up and spirits are high despite Sara trying to suck the energy out of the room.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Let's get our butts moving. There's life to get busy living.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :