Man took a trip to a Myrtle Beach grocery store, gets beaten with metal bat confronting wife's boyfriend

A man packed up his three kids for a road trip across state lines to Myrtle Beach. They wouldn’t be going down to the ocean or putting their feet in the sand for this trip.

No, they were about to see their mom’s boyfriend kick their dad’s ass with a metal bat in a grocery store parking lot. The good news is you don’t need to spend any time applying sunscreen. The bad news is that your entire Sunday is shot.

According to police, Raymond Jett, 60, loaded his three children into his vehicle and drove from North Carolina to a Food Lion parking lot in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. How he tracked his wife and her boyfriend Edward McGill, 59, down, and was able to maintain his anger for the duration of a road trip was not specified.

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When Jett arrived at around 5:45 p.m., his wife and boyfriend were in the store, reports WMBF News. He left a note on McGill’s windshield and waited for them to make their way out of the store. When they did, Jett confronted McGill.

According to an incident report, there was an argument before Jett threw a punch. The two fought in the parking lot before McGill ran to his vehicle and retrieved a metal bat. This is when it all took a turn for Jett.

Police say multiple videos of the fight show McGill chasing Jett and hitting him in the head and upper body with the bat. Jett was eventually knocked to the ground and continued to be hit around his head until a bystander took the bat.

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McGill reportedly "re-engaged" with Jett, continuing the physical assault until police arrived. He was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder.

Jett was arrested the following day and was charged with third-degree assault and battery and three counts of unlawful neglect of a child. This love-story-gone-sideways story had both men posing for mugshots.

WMBF News reported that as of Tuesday, McGill was still in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with his bond set at more than $300,000. Jett, who had been wearing a neck brace in his mugshot, was no longer listed at the Myrtle Beach jail.

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While I doubt there are many people who would volunteer for this type of trip to the beach, the Memorial Day weekend 2026 visit to Myrtle Beach will be one that this family won’t soon forget. Mom and dad know how to make memories, don’t they?