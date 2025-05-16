NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kid Rock has dubbed President Donald Trump the "dragon slayer" for forcing wokeness, including DEI and cancel culture, to "exit the building."

"I think wokeness and DEI and cancel culture is starting to exit the building, and we can thank President Trump for leading that charge once again. I call him the dragon slayer in that regard, 'cuz he just came and slit the throat of DEI and wokeness," Kid Rock told Fox News Digital at his "Rock N Rodeo" event in Texas on Friday.

During his interview, the musician acknowledged that there will always be a certain level of cancel culture in society, but he won’t be participating.

"There's always gonna be cancel culture at some level, somebody getting butt sore about this, wants to protest and not buy a product or whatever. You know, me personally, I'm not into seeing people lose their jobs over some corporate decision that was made.

COUNTRY STAR CHRIS JANSON SEES ‘EYE TO EYE’ WITH TRUMP SUPPORTER KID ROCK

"But sometimes there needs a little spanking there, like Bud Light had from me and some other people, but at the end of the day, we forgave them, said, ‘It's all good. Let's get back on track,’" he said.

"I think wokeness and DEI and cancel culture is starting to exit the building, and we can thank President Trump for leading that charge once again." — Kid Rock

Kid Rock shared his own opinion on how society should be run.

WATCH: Kid Rock hails Trump as 'dragon slayer' battling wokeness and cancel culture

"I do think it's exiting the building right now, and hopefully it stays gone, but we should be a merit-based system. The best and hardworking rises to the top. I don't know how we got here, because to me, that's just common sense, that's just the ultimate, highest level of common sense that just the best and the hardest workers rise to the top. It doesn't matter, anything else," he said.

WATCH: Kid Rock fires back at Springsteen’s anti-Trump rant

Kid Rock, a longtime supporter of the sitting president, praised Trump for being the "greatest president ever."

"My thoughts on President Trump's presidency. Greatest president ever. I can sum it up like that. Not only because of our friendship and all the laughs we share on the golf course or hanging out at UFC fights or whatever it might be, but just the tenacity this man has. You know, the most resilient," he said.

Kid Rock continued, "You know I call myself the American bad---, but I think I got to ride shotgun on that moniker when I'm with the president. Just somebody who loves this country unapologetically, and fights for it every single day."

Kid Rock said he’s thankful the president won in a "landslide victory," which he predicted.

WATCH: Kid Rock says Donald Trump is the 'greatest president ever'

"I mean, to the tune of two assassination attempts. I remind him all the time that I'm so glad he won in a landslide victory, which I was happy to predict, even though the media convinced us that he probably couldn't win again. He’s just gonna kick a-- for this country and gave up so much to do that.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I remind him every day that, don't forget Mr. President. I was like, ‘We can deal with reasonable people on the left.’ That's no problem, I go, ‘But there's a lot of bad actors. Their goal, at the highest level, is to lock you up and take everything you had.’ I go, ‘and that we can't forget. Those people need to be dealt with.’ But other than that, love everybody. Let's bring this country together," he said.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Kid Rock addressed his viral White House outfit that he had worn while President Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office.

"I had dinner with Bill Maher, we knew that it was on the books, that's what I was going to DC. The White House reached out and said, you know, come to the Oval Office early, say hello to the President, get a photo op, and I'm like, ‘Oh, sweet.’

"So, I already had that outfit in the works for the 250th anniversary of America, I don't know what for, it was for some shows, a photoshoot, whatever, and that outfit was done, made by the legendary Manuel out of Nashville, Tennessee, rodeo clothing designer, old friend, 94 years old, just a great patriot," Kid Rock said, referencing his bright-colored and patriotic outfit.

WATCH: Kid Rock talks about his viral, patriotic White House outfit

"So, I go, ‘Man, I'm gonna wear that in there for the photo op, and then I'll take a suit and change for dinner.’ So that day, I was unaware that they were surprising me with an executive order on the ticketing issues I've been trying to solve. So, I just found out about that when I was at the White House, and I got this freaking outfit on. You know, where Peter Doocy [Fox News White House correspondent] said it looked like I was getting shot out of a cannon, which was hilarious.

"I had no idea I was going to be standing there for an hour in a press conference. I might have chosen a different outfit, but you know what? I'm glad I didn't. It turned out to be so much fun," Kid Rock said.

The musician spoke to Fox News Digital about why he had decided to create an event that combined rock 'n' roll and the rodeo.

"Rock and roll, and rodeo, and cowboys. You know, of course, we sprinkle a little hip-hop and country music in there, too, but it's just Americana at the highest degree," he said.

WATCH: Kid Rock promotes 'Rock N Rodeo' event

Kid Rock said his "Rock N Rodeo" came about in the last four to eight years once he saw woke culture "infecting" other sports.

"It really came to fruition, too, during the last four or eight years, where all this wokeness just infected all these pro sports at the high levels. When I was at these rodeos, I was like, ‘This is the most professional patriotic sport going, hands down’ and I go ‘But it needs to be bigger it needs, to be bigger.’

"NASCAR is great, baseball is great, but you know they started getting infected with this wokeness and DEI cr--," he said.

Kid Rock told Fox News Digital that he had made it clear, when he signed his deal with Professional Bull Riders (PBR), that woke culture was never welcomed at his "Rock N Rodeo."

"When I did the deal with PBR, I go, ‘You guys already don't let any of this in, but I want a firm handshake that we are never going to let this in. As a matter of fact, we're going to attack it head-on, and we're going to be anti-that, and everything pro-American about this,’" he said.

"Kid Rock's Rock N Rodeo" held an event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on May 16.

"Experience the electrifying fusion of rock, country and hip-hop with Kid Rock performing live in concert at this revolutionary new rodeo event during the PBR World Finals!" the website stated. "Known for mega-hits like 'Bawitdaba', 'All Summer Long', and 'Cowboy,' Kid Rock transforms every stage into a powerhouse of energy. Dive into the world of this multi-platinum phenomenon and get ready to rock with one of music's most dynamic and enduring superstars!"