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Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna rocks rifle in viral tweet featuring beautiful scenery

The Florida Republican and Air Force veteran posted the photo from her time in the Pacific Northwest

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has social media going crazy after a recent post on X.

The congresswoman from Florida is known for regularly sharing viral content online. It's one of the reasons she has such a recognizable brand.

She's also a huge fan of UFO disclosure, investigating the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and protecting the legacy of Air Force legend John Chapman. That's the kind of member of Congress that is built for the OutKick audience.

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Rep. Anna Paulina Luna speaking at a campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida attends a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump at the Aero Center in Wilmington, N.C., on Sept. 21, 2024. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna goes viral with rifle photo

You know what else Luna likes? Guns, and she dropped an outstanding photo late Tuesday night of herself rocking a rifle and a holstered pistol.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna

Representative Anna Paulina Luna is going viral on X after sharing a photo with a rifle. (Credit: Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Being stationed in the Pacific Northwest had some benefits🌨️ and NO it’s not AI. 😎," the popular Republican posted on X.

Luna is an Air Force veteran and former member of the Oregon National Guard.

You can check out the awesome photo below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Reactions quickly poured in, and some people were sensing a Lara Croft vibe from the congresswoman.

It's always a great time on the internet whenever you fuse politics with something that's legitimately fun and entertaining.

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Rocking a rifle and a holstered pistol while out in the snow is a guaranteed way to put a smile on your face.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Props to Congresswoman Luna for firing up the internet with some actually enjoyable content. Let me know your thoughts on the photo at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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