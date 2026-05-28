Country music star Riley Green fires up fans with epic new summer jam 'Think As You Drunk'

Riley Green's new song "Think As You Drunk" has arrived.

Green is the definition of a country music superstar, and he's built an incredible career in the industry.

One of the reasons the "Jesus Saves" singer is so unbelievably popular is because his music spans the entire genre.

It can be incredibly emotionally moving and sad, and his tracks can also be perfect for a party.

The latter is why we're here today.

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Riley Green releases new song "Think As You Drunk."

Green released his new song "Think As You Drunk" for fans on Thursday, and this one definitely is going to be a hit at the bars all summer long.

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The country sensation perfectly blended a party vibe with a little bit of throwback spirit.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, that right there is the definition of a great summer jam, and the brief Toby Keith appearance was the cherry on top.

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It also didn't take long for people to flood into the comments with reactions. One person wrote, "This is really good."

Another added, "I love the beat of this song and I got a feeling this is gonna be another number one."

Something tells me that "Think As You Drunk" is about to be Riley Green's next monster hit, and I know country music fans are here for it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.