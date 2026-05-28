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Country music star Riley Green fires up fans with epic new summer jam 'Think As You Drunk'

The track features a brief Toby Keith appearance and brings party vibes for summer

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Country star Riley Green says acting is more stressful than singing Video

Country star Riley Green says acting is more stressful than singing

Riley Green told Fox News Digital that he doesn't get nervous going on stage anymore, but his nerves were wrecked when he walked on the "Marshals" set.

Riley Green's new song "Think As You Drunk" has arrived.

Green is the definition of a country music superstar, and he's built an incredible career in the industry.

One of the reasons the "Jesus Saves" singer is so unbelievably popular is because his music spans the entire genre.

It can be incredibly emotionally moving and sad, and his tracks can also be perfect for a party.

The latter is why we're here today.

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Riley Green is a country music superstar

Riley Green performs onstage during the 2024 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 19, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. ((Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI))

Riley Green releases new song "Think As You Drunk."

Green released his new song "Think As You Drunk" for fans on Thursday, and this one definitely is going to be a hit at the bars all summer long.

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The country sensation perfectly blended a party vibe with a little bit of throwback spirit.

Riley Green performing onstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Riley Green performs onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on April 18, 2026. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, that right there is the definition of a great summer jam, and the brief Toby Keith appearance was the cherry on top.

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It also didn't take long for people to flood into the comments with reactions. One person wrote, "This is really good."

Another added, "I love the beat of this song and I got a feeling this is gonna be another number one."

Riley Green singing and playing guitar on stage at a music event in Nashville

Riley Green performs at the Big Machine Music Grand Prix 2024 NTT Indy Series Finale in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 15, 2024. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Something tells me that "Think As You Drunk" is about to be Riley Green's next monster hit, and I know country music fans are here for it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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