Country music star goes viral with heartwarming moment involving young fan, reactions pour in

Riley Green continues to prove he's one of the coolest guys in music.

Green has turned into an absolute mega-star in the country music world. As my readers know, I'm a huge fan of his music.

The "Jesus Saves" singer's music spans the entire country music spectrum. The tunes can be great for a bonfire with the boys and he also has some much deeper and more serious tracks.

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Riley Green goes viral with young fan.

Speaking of his hit song "Jesus Saves," it's arguably the most powerful song that Green has ever recorded. It's a deeply moving and somber song.

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The country music star was performing in Georgia this past weekend when he decided to bring a young kid onto the stage to sing his hit.

The kid didn't miss.

In fact, he might have stolen the show with his performance of "Jesus Saves."

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Green shared a video on TikTok this week of the touching moment. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People quickly flooded the comments with reactions and support for the classy move. One wrote, "This made my heart smile."

Another person commented, "That little boy will tell the world throughout his life about this incredible day."

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This also isn't the first time Green has done something like this. He previously went viral for having a Marine come out and sing Jamey Johnson's legendary song "In Color."

What do you think of the awesome moment with Green and the young man? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.