Country star Riley Green’s concert takes unexpected turn as woman crashes stage, escorted off by security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman at Riley Green’s concert decided to crash the stage mid-performance.

The country hitmaker, 37, was performing his crowd favorite "There Was This Girl" when fellow musician Annie Bosko’s sister, Katie Boskovich, made an unexpected entrance that had fans and social media buzzing.

In footage shared by Bosko on Instagram, Boskovich is seen wearing a dress with a high slit and a cowboy hat as she confidently strolls onto the stage while Green plays.

Green, focused on his guitar and the crowd, kept singing as security quickly intervened.

LUKE BRYAN CALLS OUT ROWDY FANS, BRAXTON KEITH STORMS OFFSTAGE AS CONCERT CHAOS SPIRALS

"She said she wanted to ‘support my career’… didn’t know she meant onstage," Bosko captioned the video, which has since gone viral.

Boskovich managed to make it within just a few steps of Green before security escorted her offstage.

Still smiling, she appeared to share a few inaudible words with the crew before twirling and dancing her way out of sight — waving to Green on her way.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Bosko followed up her post with a little humorous clarification.

"FYI @rileyduckman didn’t invite her up — tequila did ... and there was definitely more than one in her hand. God help me. Apologies team Riley," Bosko wrote in the caption, tagging both her sister and the singer.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Boskovich wrote, "I was trying to support his career!!!! also he had no backup dancers and you know how much I love being a backup dancer @anniebosko Can I be your backup dancer????"

The lighthearted chaos didn’t go unnoticed by Nashville insiders. Keith Urban’s guitarist Natalie Stovall chimed in with, "OMG I’m dying," while fellow country artist Kyler Steven Fisher simply added "haha" under the clip.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Green, best known for hits like "Different ’Round Here" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," hasn’t commented publicly on the surprise cameo.

Meanwhile, the country star’s viral duet with Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me," is up for four major CMA Awards, including single, song, video and musical event of the year.