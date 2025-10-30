Expand / Collapse search
Country Music

Country star Riley Green’s concert takes unexpected turn as woman crashes stage, escorted off by security

Security quickly escorted the uninvited guest away as Green continued performing his hit song

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Riley Green on Toby Keith: He ‘stood his ground’ on his values Video

Riley Green on Toby Keith: He ‘stood his ground’ on his values

Country music star Riley Green talks about his life and career and reflects on Toby Keith’s legacy on ‘Fox & Friends.’

A woman at Riley Green’s concert decided to crash the stage mid-performance.

The country hitmaker, 37, was performing his crowd favorite "There Was This Girl" when fellow musician Annie Bosko’s sister, Katie Boskovich, made an unexpected entrance that had fans and social media buzzing.

In footage shared by Bosko on Instagram, Boskovich is seen wearing a dress with a high slit and a cowboy hat as she confidently strolls onto the stage while Green plays.

Green, focused on his guitar and the crowd, kept singing as security quickly intervened.

Country singer Riley Green performs on the main stage at CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 5, 2025.

Riley Green takes the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 5, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images)

"She said she wanted to ‘support my career’… didn’t know she meant onstage," Bosko captioned the video, which has since gone viral.

Boskovich managed to make it within just a few steps of Green before security escorted her offstage.

Riley Green performs onstage during the 2024 BMI Country Awards at BMI in Nashville, Tennessee.

Green didn't stop his performance while security escorted the woman away. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

Still smiling, she appeared to share a few inaudible words with the crew before twirling and dancing her way out of sight — waving to Green on her way.

Bosko followed up her post with a little humorous clarification.

Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Green, best known for hits like "Different ’Round Here" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," hasn’t commented publicly on the surprise cameo. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"FYI @rileyduckman didn’t invite her up — tequila did ... and there was definitely more than one in her hand. God help me. Apologies team Riley," Bosko wrote in the caption, tagging both her sister and the singer.

Boskovich wrote, "I was trying to support his career!!!! also he had no backup dancers and you know how much I love being a backup dancer @anniebosko Can I be your backup dancer????"

The lighthearted chaos didn’t go unnoticed by Nashville insiders. Keith Urban’s guitarist Natalie Stovall chimed in with, "OMG I’m dying," while fellow country artist Kyler Steven Fisher simply added "haha" under the clip.

Riley Green and Ella Langley perform together onstage during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Green, best known for hits like "Different ’Round Here" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," hasn’t commented publicly on the surprise cameo.

Meanwhile, the country star’s viral duet with Ella Langley, "You Look Like You Love Me," is up for four major CMA Awards, including single, song, video and musical event of the year.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

