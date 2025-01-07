Country singer Riley Green lands in emergency room after being ‘impaled’ on hunting trip

Country music singer Riley Green is not letting anything get in the way of his hunting trip – even after being hospitalized.

The 36-year-old recently shared a video on social media of him in the emergency room as he explained how he ended up in the hospital.

"At the emergency room ’cause I stepped on a nail," Green said.

COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR SHARES WARNING AFTER HE ‘DROPPED DEAD’ TWICE DESPITE ‘HEALTHY LIFESTYLE’

He showed his foot, with one of his boots removed.

"Impaled my foot, and when I took my boot off, corn fell all over the floor," Green laughed in the video.

"The lady came in here wanting to know where all the corn came from. It’s from my boot. You don’t want me to take this other one off, either," he jokingly added. "It’s real-world problems."

The Alabama native additionally shared another photo on his Instagram of both of his feet as he laid on a medical bed with the caption, "Hospital vibes."

In another video on social media, Green’s friend, who accompanied him to the emergency room, was seen asking the doctor his biggest concern – when he could resume hunting.

COUNTRY STAR PHIL VASSAR 'DIED TWICE' AFTER HEART ATTACK AND STROKE: ‘I DROPPED DEAD’

"Just hit us with it straight, doc," Green asked. The doctor replied that he could hunt again immediately.

Once the "Worst Way" singer received the green light from his doctors to resume hunting, he wasted no time.

In Green’s recent social media video, the country singer took a selfie video of him braving the cold as he was seen in a snowy wooded area.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The second Instagram Story clip showed him right back on his feet. "What sore foot?" he wrote, adding that it was "16 degrees" out.

Green appears to be passionate about hunting.

Last month, the "Don’t Mind If I Do" crooner took to social media to pose next to a deer he hunted.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"First buck off my new farm in Kansas and he was a good one. It took a bunch of hours sittin in a tree with a bow but he finally slipped up. Damn I love it out here," Green wrote.

The country singer recently topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart for his hit "You Look Like You Love Me" featuring Langley. Green is gearing up for his "Damn Country Music Tour," with dates starting in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP