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Country music star stirs up fans with see-through white outfit, video explodes online

Langley rocked a white outfit while on her tour and fans declared she 'owns the stage'

By David Hookstead OutKick
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Ella Langley credits devoted fans for rise after years chasing dream Video

Ella Langley credits devoted fans for rise after years chasing dream

Ella Langley speaks about her deep appreciation for supporters and how their connection transformed her path during an interview tied to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held March 26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Ella Langley, once again, has proven that she's keeping the pedal smashed to the floor.

Langley, a fan favorite, has exploded into the most recognizable woman in the country music world, and it's not exactly a real mystery why.

The "Dandelion" star perfectly blends her music with a powerhouse social media presence. It's like watching a great athlete make a generational run, but she's still in the very early stages of her career.

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Ella Langley singing onstage at the Hollywood Palladium

Ella Langley performs onstage at the Billboard Women in Music 2026 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 29, 2026. (Rich Polk/Billboard)

 

Ella Langley goes viral with white outfit.

Now, as Ella Fellas know, the talented singer has elite skills on social media. You have to know how to move the needle.

Langley puts on masterclass after masterclass when it comes to pumping out viral content. That now includes a post from a couple days ago celebrating her "Dandelion" tour.

Portrait of country star Ella Langley.

Ella Langley has become the most famous female singer in the country music world. ((Photo by: Catherine Powell/NBC via Getty Images))

The "you look like you love me" singer rocked a white outfit on TikTok while rocking out to her music, and the video has been viewed more than 2.7 million times as of publication.

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Those are elite numbers! You can give it a watch below.

One of the top comments on the video states, "THAT WOMAN OWNS THE STAGE."

Fact check: 100% true.

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Ella Langley standing on stage at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles

Ella Langley attends the 2026 Billboard Women In Music event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on April 29, 2026. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Not only does Langley own the stage, but she also recently released a new song with fellow star Morgan Wallen.

You're not going to want to miss "I Can't Love You Anymore."

Langley's rise is unstoppable at this point, and that's a big win for country music fans. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick.

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