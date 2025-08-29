Luke Bryan calls out rowdy fans, Braxton Keith storms offstage as concert chaos spirals

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country stars are hitting back — literally and figuratively.

In what’s quickly becoming a dangerous trend, musicians including Braxton Keith, Luke Bryan and more have faced off with increasingly unruly fans.

These artists have dodged flying beer cans and, in some cases, stopped their shows altogether. What used to be a few rowdy moments has turned into concert chaos.

Now, performers are fighting back — sometimes confronting fans on stage, or even walking off entirely.

Braxton Keith doubled down after he stormed offstage in Oklahoma on Aug. 22, when beer cans were hurled mid-performance.

In a fan TikTok video, Keith addressed his fans with frustration: "Listen, I don’t come to any of y’all’s jobs and do anything like that to y’all. So until y’all can learn some concert etiquette, my name is Braxton Keith. Thank y’all for coming out to Ardmore, Oklahoma, tonight."

After his stern announcement, the "Chase You Down" crooner walked abruptly offstage, removed his guitar strap, adjusted his cowboy hat and exited the stage — ending the show earlier than fans anticipated.

Earlier this year in Texas, he made a similar announcement after beer cans rained down during his performance of "Honky Tonk City," calling out the unacceptable behavior.

"I didn’t come here to get beer cans thrown at me, all right?" — Braxton Keith

"Hey listen up. Pause this s---," Keith was seen shouting in a video he shared to TikTok. "I didn’t come here to get beer cans thrown at me, all right? This isn’t a godd--- Gavin Adcock concert, OK?"

Keith referred to his fellow country artist, who’s known for throwing drinks at his concerts.

"Don't be throwing f---ing beers out here," he continued to yell at his fans as he stopped his performance.

Country singer Gavin Adcock faced a stage invasion when a fan stormed the platform during his show in Wichita, Kansas, on Aug. 2.

In a TikTok video, captured by a concertgoer, the man charged the stage and knocked over Adcock’s microphone stand before he rolled across the platform and attempted to stand.

A security guard tackled him to the ground, drawing cheers from the crowd.

"Get his drunk a-- out of here!" Adcock shouted, as the man continued to resist while six security guards worked to drag him off the stage.

The moment was met with loud applause from fans as the situation was brought under control.

Adcock appeared unphased, as he held up a bottle of whiskey and told the crowd the moment definitely "calls for a shot of Jack Daniel’s" before diving right back into his set.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan is done playing nice.

The country hitmaker spoke out after getting smacked in the face by a flying object during a live show — and he’s not holding back.

"My official statement is people throw things at artists and they’re idiots." — Luke Bryan

"My official statement is people throw things at artists and they’re idiots," Bryan previously said on the Bobby Bones Show. "It’s the deterioration of the moral fabric of how your a-- ought to act."

Bryan was hit with a ball while performing at the North Dakota State Fair on July 26.

He slammed the growing trend of concertgoers tossing phones and other objects to get attention.

"This is not a new thing," he told Bones. "That was a great thing to get thrown at me. It was a little beach ball. I’ve had $1,100 cell phones get thrown at me."

Despite the hit, Bryan proved that while he won’t tolerate disrespect, he won’t let it derail the show either.

"I got pissed for three seconds and finished it."

Country star Zach Bryan slammed the brakes on his Tacoma Dome show last November after a fan’s reckless toss interrupted his performance.

Mid-set, an unidentified object flew from the crowd and struck a member of his band — which prompted Bryan to halt the show and hunt down the culprit.

Marching across the stage, he fired off the questions: "Who threw this? Who was it? Does anybody know?"

He warned: "Don’t throw s— at concerts, huh?"

Bryan then doubled down: "And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get ’em out of here. If we ever find out who did."

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert had the crowd in stitches at her New Mexico show in August, when a fan tossed a bra onto the stage during her set.

Without missing a beat, she quipped in a fan video: "Who threw this bra up here? Okay. It’s been a while, but thank you... It ain’t my size, I’m gonna hang it right here."

She then clipped it to the mic stand and launched into her 2011 hit, "Baggage Claim" with style.

"It’s perfect timing because this one’s for the ladies tonight," she joked, as the crowd cheered.