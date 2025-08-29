Expand / Collapse search
Luke Bryan calls out rowdy fans, Braxton Keith storms offstage as concert chaos spirals

Braxton Keith, Zach Bryan and other country stars stop shows after items hurled at performers

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Luke Bryan hit in face by object during performance Video

Luke Bryan hit in face by object during performance

Country star Luke Bryan was seen getting hit in the face by an object during his performance at the North Dakota State Fair. (Credit: Marissa Thurman/@rissway via Storyful)

Country stars are hitting back — literally and figuratively.

In what’s quickly becoming a dangerous trend, musicians including Braxton Keith, Luke Bryan and more have faced off with increasingly unruly fans.

These artists have dodged flying beer cans and, in some cases, stopped their shows altogether. What used to be a few rowdy moments has turned into concert chaos.

Now, performers are fighting back — sometimes confronting fans on stage, or even walking off entirely.

Split photo of Luke Bryan and Braxton Keith.

Country stars including Luke Bryan, Braxton Keith and Zach Bryan are confronting fans who throw objects during concerts, with some artists walking off stage. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Braxton Keith doubled down after he stormed offstage in Oklahoma on Aug. 22, when beer cans were hurled mid-performance.

In a fan TikTok video, Keith addressed his fans with frustration: "Listen, I don’t come to any of y’all’s jobs and do anything like that to y’all. So until y’all can learn some concert etiquette, my name is Braxton Keith. Thank y’all for coming out to Ardmore, Oklahoma, tonight."

After his stern announcement, the "Chase You Down" crooner walked abruptly offstage, removed his guitar strap, adjusted his cowboy hat and exited the stage — ending the show earlier than fans anticipated.

Earlier this year in Texas, he made a similar announcement after beer cans rained down during his performance of "Honky Tonk City," calling out the unacceptable behavior. 

"I didn’t come here to get beer cans thrown at me, all right?"

— Braxton Keith

"Hey listen up. Pause this s---," Keith was seen shouting in a video he shared to TikTok. "I didn’t come here to get beer cans thrown at me, all right? This isn’t a godd--- Gavin Adcock concert, OK?"

Keith referred to his fellow country artist, who’s known for throwing drinks at his concerts. 

braxton keith

Braxton Keith doubled down after he stormed offstage in Oklahoma on Aug. 22, when beer cans were hurled mid-performance. (Getty Images/Braxton Keith/TikTok)

"Don't be throwing f---ing beers out here," he continued to yell at his fans as he stopped his performance.

Country singer Gavin Adcock faced a stage invasion when a fan stormed the platform during his show in Wichita, Kansas, on Aug. 2.

In a TikTok video, captured by a concertgoer, the man charged the stage and knocked over Adcock’s microphone stand before he rolled across the platform and attempted to stand. 

A security guard tackled him to the ground, drawing cheers from the crowd.

"Get his drunk a-- out of here!" Adcock shouted, as the man continued to resist while six security guards worked to drag him off the stage.

A split of Gavin Adcock on stage and another photo of him at a recent concert with a fan getting tackled by security.

Gavin Adcock's show was interrupted when a concertgoer jumped on stage and was tackled by security. (Getty Images; Shy Eady via Storyful)

The moment was met with loud applause from fans as the situation was brought under control.

Adcock appeared unphased, as he held up a bottle of whiskey and told the crowd the moment definitely "calls for a shot of Jack Daniel’s" before diving right back into his set.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan is done playing nice. 

The country hitmaker spoke out after getting smacked in the face by a flying object during a live show — and he’s not holding back.

"My official statement is people throw things at artists and they’re idiots."

— Luke Bryan

"My official statement is people throw things at artists and they’re idiots," Bryan previously said on the Bobby Bones Show. "It’s the deterioration of the moral fabric of how your a-- ought to act."

Bryan was hit with a ball while performing at the North Dakota State Fair on July 26.

Luke Bryan gets hit by object

Bryan was hit with a ball while performing at the North Dakota State Fair on July 26. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage/Getty Images)

He slammed the growing trend of concertgoers tossing phones and other objects to get attention.

"This is not a new thing," he told Bones. "That was a great thing to get thrown at me. It was a little beach ball. I’ve had $1,100 cell phones get thrown at me."

Despite the hit, Bryan proved that while he won’t tolerate disrespect, he won’t let it derail the show either. 

"I got pissed for three seconds and finished it."

Zach Bryan in a cut off black shirt looks animated/slightly angry on stage with his mouth agape with a guitar

Country star Zach Bryan slammed the brakes on his Tacoma Dome show last November after a fan’s reckless toss interrupted his performance. (Keith Griner/Getty Images)

Country star Zach Bryan slammed the brakes on his Tacoma Dome show last November after a fan’s reckless toss interrupted his performance.

Mid-set, an unidentified object flew from the crowd and struck a member of his band — which prompted Bryan to halt the show and hunt down the culprit. 

Marching across the stage, he fired off the questions: "Who threw this? Who was it? Does anybody know?" 

He warned: "Don’t throw s— at concerts, huh?" 

Bryan then doubled down: "And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get ’em out of here. If we ever find out who did."

A photo of Miranda Lambert performing at CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert had the crowd in stitches at her New Mexico show in August, when a fan tossed a bra onto the stage during her set.  (Monica Murray/Variety)

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert had the crowd in stitches at her New Mexico show in August, when a fan tossed a bra onto the stage during her set. 

Without missing a beat, she quipped in a fan video: "Who threw this bra up here? Okay. It’s been a while, but thank you... It ain’t my size, I’m gonna hang it right here."

She then clipped it to the mic stand and launched into her 2011 hit, "Baggage Claim" with style. 

"It’s perfect timing because this one’s for the ladies tonight," she joked, as the crowd cheered. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

