Billy Strings broke his leg skateboarding backstage and heard it 'snap over the screaming crowd'

Bluegrass superstar (it's kind of fun to have one of those these days, huh?) Billy Strings posted a photo of himself and some nasty-looking X-rays that came from an ill-advised bit of backstage skateboarding.

The multi-instrumentalist known for songs like "Dust in a Baggie" and "Away from the Mire," hopped on social media to let fans know what happened during one of his recent shows in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It ain't pretty.

"Well, can’t say y’all didn’t warn me about screwing around on my skateboard!!" he wrote. "Saturday night I walked off stage right before the encore I was all zazzed up from a really fun show. I grabbed my board and tried to do a trick I’ve done a million times (back 180) and landed awkwardly and broke my leg. I heard it snap over the screaming crowd!! Sounded like a damn 2x4."

Man... Billy Strings injured himself by being too cool.

I mean, not a lot of us can go on stage and start playing guitar for a few hours in front of screaming fans.

Not a lot of us can just say, "Hey, I'm going to throw down a trick on that there skateboard."

Fewer still can do both of those things.

Unfortunately, Strings is the Icarus to the blazing sun of ultra coolness.

"It’s been an interesting couple days to say the least complete with the most extreme pain and crazy ketamine trips and operations stuff but the staff here at UVA rules," Strings wrote. "They screwed me all back together. They are absolute angels on Earth."

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This incident means that a few dates have been postponed to later in the year so that he can recover, but Strings said he nearly soldiered on with some help from the most famous throne in rock and roll.

"I had every intention of carrying on with the tour and Dave Grohling it. He even texted me and offered me the throne!" Strings said, referring to the throne Grohl used to perform with Foo Fighters after breaking his leg during a show in 2015. "I really don’t want to let anybody down, but after some long talks with these doctors, my friends, band and colleagues, my wife etc., I should probably let this thing heal.

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"...I feel like such an idiot. But what are ya gonna do, ya know? At least I didn’t hit my head or break my wrist or something."

Hey, now that's looking on the bright side!