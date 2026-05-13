Shakira cranks up the heat with a World Cup song that has people dancing, buy Elvis' rhinestone jock & BBQ

Wednesday Screencaps is off and running with MY Reds getting back to being blown out by teams they need to beat and Shakira, a name that agitates Mrs. Screencaps, announcing she's about to release the official World Cup song that you'll be hearing all summer.

I can mention all sorts of Instagram models at home. I can mention that we had Terann Hilow on Screencaps Recap when I appear on Dan Dakich's show. I can mention the Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers are out. Any mention of Shakira and Mrs. Screencaps is on edge.

"She's kinda annoying with the fake voice thing," Mrs. Screencaps says. "Isn't she a criminal," she added, while wondering if it wasn't tax evasion that got Shakira, 49, into trouble. That is true.

It got me wondering if you guys are in a similar situation here. Is there a celebrity name that you mention that instantly triggers your wife or girlfriend? Ladies, is there a male celebrity that you mention that your husband gets bent out of shape over? Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

KESHA WENT SKINNY DIPPING FOR MOTHER NATURE, KRISTIN CAVALLARI MODELS FOR HER BRAND & CONES OF SHAME

As for this new song, "Dai Dai," Mrs. Screencaps can't figure out what the "eco" part of the song is all about. Needless to say, this song probably won't be played much this summer in the Honda Odyssey as she's running the boys to baseball games.

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Is it possible this guy is a Screencaps reader?

Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green mentioned in the boys' text group that he was sitting in a meeting Tuesday when a member of the company's IT team was giving a presentation. During the speech, the IT guy said, "screencaps" instead of "screenshot" and Millennial Chris B's radar alert system went off. He immediately shared the news.

That's just not a word that you hear very often, especially out of the mouth of an IT guy. There's a very select group of Americans who have "Screencaps" on their brain. I am 95% convinced the IT guy is a reader.

MORNING GLORY: OCTOBER IS THE BEST MONTH FOR BASEBALL

Whenever Wendy's is in the news, my email is bombarded by readers

Some of you want to know if I'm still predicting Wendy's death even though this Nelson guy is trying to take the company private. Look, I see what I see across this country with my own eyes. I see Chick-fil-A with a bunch of Christian kids from the local churches slinging chicken nuggets at a record pace. I see fewer Americans seeking out a burger. I see fewer Americans caring about Wendy's chili. I see Culver's popping up all over the Midwest, which cuts into the traditional Wendy's market.

Then, I can drive through a Wendy's this afternoon and I can pretty much guarantee that I will encounter the worst of the worst fast-food workers. McDonald's is still on top of the leaderboard around here for the ex-con workers, but there's something about the employees Wendy's, especially here in NW Ohio, hires.

It seriously feels like a crack rock is going to fall into my fries at any moment.

Look, I wish Nelson nothing but the best of luck. Wendy's is an Ohio institution. Ohioans care about what Dave Thomas built. The Wendy's headquarters is on an elite piece of property in Dublin, OH that would leave a big scar if it were to leave or completely go out of business.

I am simply just asking for those executives in Dublin to come through the drive-thrus around here and tell me, hand on a Bible, if they feel comfortable with the weirdos they have representing the brand. They cannot tell me with a straight face that they are comfortable. It's sad.

– Chris Hill in Greensboro, NC writes: You called it, this one located on one of the busiest streets in Greensboro, NC, service started going downhill about a year ago and so did their business. Not surprisingly the Chick-fil-A a mile away with great customer service is packed at all times.

– Jim Q. fired off: Your prediction is taking a turn. Wendy's may go private.

Costco sold its soul to degenerates and expanded too much

– Thomas B. in Arizon says: I saw your post about Costco being entertaining for middle-aged people. I must no longer be middle-aged because I have a different view of the experience. I’m probably more at the "get off my lawn" stage of life. This article that I ran across recently pretty much sums up the typical Costco experience.

Kinsey: Here's what Thomas and so many others are experiencing: Costco ramped up its membership list while refusing to build new stores to take pressure off overrun stores where you cannot move. The Clearwater, Florida Costco is a no-go zone on weekends. The parking lot is a mess. The gas station area is a mess. I get it. My mom lives like five miles from that location. It's madness.

HOTEL IN SPRING BREAK MYSTERY TROUBLED GUESTS BEFORE COLLEGE STUDENT VANISHED AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

My boss, who lives in New Jersey, once asked me why I'd go to Costco when I could just have it delivered. His Costco is overrun. Even here in NW Ohio, the Toledo Costco is pure torture. It's breaking at the seams with customers.

The problem, as I've investigated over the last couple of years, is that Costco was incredibly good at signing up degenerates. I'm talking the pajamas at the airport crowd. I'm talking the shorts and flip flops in February degens who could stand to eat a salad crowd. Add it all up and it's making things miserable for those who used to consider it entertainment to go look at the newest TVs even though we don't need another TV.

Thursday Night Mowing League stickers continue to go out to those who requested them

– James B. emails: Outkick Screencaps is mandatory reading for every man that still embraces his masculinity. Thanks for the stickers. One is on the Cub Cadet and one went on Ol' Green, my hard working '71 C20. Also, I prefer to smoke my ribs as singles. More surface area for dry rub, smoke, and sauce. Keep up the awesome work

Kinsey: Speaking of TNML, look at what 2023 national champ Timmy2Cuts saw when he got home from work on Tuesday.

Screencaps gives a voice to those who normally wouldn't write to a mysterious Internet blogger

– John P. shares his thoughts: I've never reached out to someone like this, but a single voice in a crowd of 300 million would seem fruitless, but maybe you will hear me, and this might make a difference. Maybe POTUS will hear your voice and make this small change back to being great.

I am a 60 yo father of a 5 year old, and my wife (who is 20 years younger hence from another generation), and I feel that the 'old school' God, Flag and Country essay that we all knew and loved growing up was an essential part of at the very least we can say was a good start to the conversation on why our Republic is the greatest system built and is worth defending, and keeping to it's natural origins, and not this 'fundamental transformation' into a life of debt and slavery that anti Americans are trying to implement. I am convinced this was part of the communistic take over of the public education system that deleted it all those years ago. We think this small step back to the basics will enhance the life we all know can exist.

GREG GUTFELD: LIBERAL MEDIA, COMEDIANS TOLD THE BIGGEST LIE IN THE HISTORY OF PRESIDENTIAL POLITICS

What's up with the Temu Auto ad that's running on Twitter?

– Will in Mississippi wonders: This ad has been popping up in my Twitter feed. No way that I’d order parts for my vehicle from the Chinese knockoff kings. I’d trust an old school American company like J. C. Whitney that’s been around for over 100 years. Granted, their products are probably Chinese too now but I’d feel better ordering from them. I had a girlfriend in college in the mid 80’s that kept her VW Beetle running with parts from J. C. Whitney.

Is walk-up music for 11 & 12 year olds needed?

– Phil in Florida says it is: I gotta disagree with you and Rick about walk up music. It’s cool, and probably a shot in the arm for the player. Rick said "it has nothing to do with being a grumpy old man resistant to change" but reading the rest of his input, I think that is exactly what it is, and an admission of guilt on his part. I grew up during the glory days of The WWF and WCW, watching Hulkster walk to the ring with Real American playing, awesome!

I got to see the 90s Chicago Bulls many times, and the team took the court famously to Sirius, and the other team just had to sit there and take it. Entrance music is great. I want an entrance song for every single time I walk into work. I’ve said for years that if I ever get married, I’m not just gonna wait at the altar for my bride to do the slow walk down the aisle to whatever song she wants. I’m walking out first to "Raining Blood" by Slayer and pacing back and like a caged tiger until she’s standing next to me.

Maybe the mindset should be what event or daily routine would be dramatically improved if you had your own walk up song? Maybe opening the garage on Thursday night and slowly seeing the mower while "Eye of the Tiger" starts playing? Anyone? Anyways, everyone have a great day, be nice to a stranger, do something you didn’t have to do, and just be a good person.

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That is it this morning. I'm loving all the reports coming in from around the country. We have Mike T. investigating beer stores in Canada. We have readers dialed in on Wendy's. We have the walk-up music thing going on. Readers have their heads on swivels right now and it's beautiful to see as summer nears.

The pool cover came off last night. To my surprise, everything turned on like normal. I did have a sand filter issue, but I think we've corrected that. The new pump and motor are working beautifully. This pool, based on the records we have, is entering its 44th season. We didn't pick this house for the pool. We picked the house and inherited a pool. It can be a pain in the ass, but it keeps me busy. It's all about perspective.

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Let's go out there and have ourselves a day. Go attack. Go win that sales meeting. Have a great one.

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