Repeatedly flashing others at a park is how you turn underwear hikes into an indecent exposure arrest

Going for hikes around a park in your underwear is bizarre. Dropping your underwear to flash people and commit lewd acts in front of them is criminal.

That's what the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky is accusing Gregory Mack, 59, of doing on at least two occasions at Cherokee Park. They reached out for the public's help after a witness took a picture of the man.

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The pictures taken by multiple witnesses of a man in his underwear at the park led to Mack's arrest on Friday after police received anonymous tips. WHAS 11 reported that court documents allege that at least two incidents were reported to authorities.

One of the two reported incidents that took place occurred in late April when a man was seen by two victims sitting on a park bench with his underwear around his ankles "manually stimulating himself as they walked past."

The second of the two alleged incidents happened on May 4 in front of a woman and a 5-year-old child who were in the park photographing an owl's nest. Police say a man once again flashed the victims before touching himself.

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The pictures taken by the witnesses helped investigators identify the underwear-wearing hiker who allegedly has a hard time keeping his underwear on.

Mack was arrested and charged with first-degree indecent exposure and second-degree indecent exposure. WHAS 11 reported that he was given a $2,500 bond.

I don’t know if there are any scientific studies regarding the benefits of walking around parks in your underwear, but it's for sure a good idea to refrain from the activity.

Also, no matter what you're wearing, keeping everything out of view of others is an even better idea, especially at the park. People are trying to enjoy nature. They don’t want a guy in his underwear whipping it out all over the place.

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