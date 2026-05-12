A heated hot dog vendor turf war leads to a sidewalk brawl between two female wiener slingers

Slinging wieners from hot dog carts in West Hollywood is evidently serious business. So serious that a turf war has reportedly developed, and that turf war was on full display early Sunday morning.

That's when a fight between two of the women slinging wieners broke out right there on the sidewalk. The fight allegedly, according to KTLA, started after a "dispute over a prime hot dog cart location."

This is a growing concern for businesses in the area. The hot dog vendors set up shop in front of them "every weekend," according to one business owner, Larry Block. He says they've grown more aggressive.

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According to Block, the incident over the weekend started after "[a] person tried to push a vendor out of the way in front of Beaches Tropicana, and then they went at it."

Asking the hot dog vendors to move only creates problems for the business owners. They end up being dragged into the turf war and threatened. Not enough is being done to keep the slingers of wieners in check.

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To make things worse, Block claims the hot dog vendors waging turf wars in front of his business are "killing the trees and pouring the grease on the street."

When will it end? Can't rival hot dog carts come together for the common good? There's no need to roll around on the sidewalk over prime hot dog cart real estate, is there?

West Hollywood has to be big enough for all of the slingers of wieners from hot dog carts set up on the sidewalk to be able to operate. This is an American city.

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There should be no shortage of customers whether you’re standing on the corner of one street or another and there should be no hot dog cart turf wars going on in the year 2026.

These sorts of things are what keep me up at night. I sincerely hope, for the good of all street hot dog connoisseurs in West Hollywood, that they figure this out.