Entertainment

Billy Joel postpones concerts for 4 months due to ‘medical condition’

The ‘Piano Man’ singer said in a statement "my health must come first"

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Billy Joel is postponing his upcoming concert dates to focus on his health.

In a statement shared on social media, the singer announced that the next four months of concert dates will be "rescheduled due to a medical condition."

"The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors," the statement continued. 

BILLY JOEL UNVEILS 50-POUND WEIGHT LOSS AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN FOLLOWING BACK SURGERY

Close up of Billy Joel sitting behind piano

Billy Joel is postponing tour dates for four months while he recovers from surgery and undergoes physical therapy. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."

Joel shared a personal comment as well, writing, "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

Representatives for Joel did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Billy Joel in a suit on stage performing

Billy Joel said in a statement that he regrets postponing the shows, but "my health must come first." (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The post also noted that "All purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows."

Rolling Stone reported that at Joel’s most recent show on Feb. 22 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the singer briefly tripped after tossing his mic stand to a crew member at the end of "It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me," but he quickly recovered.

In 2024, the 75-year-old released "Turn the Lights Back On," his first new single since 2007.

Billy Joel performing at concert

The 75-year-old released a new single last year, "Turn the Lights Back On." (Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)

That same year, he ended his 10-year residency at Madison Square Garden. 

He told The New York Times ahead of the final shows that he planned to continue touring.

Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden

The "Piano Man" singer said in 2024 he has no intention of stopping his performance schedule. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

"I never said I wasn’t going to perform anymore," the "Piano Man" singer made clear.

