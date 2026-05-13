Morgan Wallen fan goes viral kicking a phone out of someone's hand as she's being escorted out in handcuffs

Move over Romper Stomper. There's a new woman who went viral at a Morgan Wallen concert that the internet has fallen in love with.

She hasn’t been given a clever nickname as far as I know, but she has racked up millions of views across the internet. She did so with a perfectly executed kick that sent another fan's phone flying.

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The kick came as she was walking down the stairs in handcuffs with a police officer holding her arm. The details of how she ended up in that position in the first place aren’t known.

All we can go on is the video footage that has captivated social media. In it, we see her coming up empty on an initial kick attempt over a railing and across the aisle from where she's standing.

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That failed attempt didn’t keep her from trying again. As the officer continues to escort her down the stairs, she notices that someone within kicking reach is recording her, and without hesitation she lets her boot fly.

Making contact with the phone and sending it sailing through the air had to feel pretty good after her first kick attempt came up empty. Whiskey Riff reports that the viral moment took place over the weekend at Wallen's concert at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Aside from comments asking for details about how she ended up in cuffs in the first place, the comment section was overwhelmingly supportive of her kick, earning her a lot of fans.

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Yes girl!! EVERYONE has their moments, stop recording it. Slay queen!!!

she wasn't playing

good, now I'm on her side

I’m with her. You record at your own risk.

yeah dont record me especially from that angle

As her lawyer, she did no wrong. My client is innocent.

Yeah I’m definitely on her side!!

I’m on her side — mind your own business

Perfect form

Good for her we could be besties

That’s a bright future right there

She’s my new hero

I love her

I stand with her.

I don't blame anyone for pulling out their phone when they see something out of the ordinary at a concert, but you do so at your own risk. You could be taking video of someone who can impressively still throw a kick while walking down stairs in handcuffs with their hands behind their back.