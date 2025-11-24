Guy Fieri says quad 'exploded' mid-shoot, keeping him in a wheelchair for 8 weeks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Guy Fieri was rushed to emergency surgery after missing a set of steps and tearing his quad muscle in half.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the Food Network star explained that he is currently in a wheelchair and using crutches.

"[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold. So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he's never seen — you know, in 20 years — he hasn't seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half. Yeah, it sucked," Fieri said.

He explained that he was rushed to surgery after the fall to ensure his muscles didn't "recede."

"You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded," Fieri said.

The chef explained that he was in the middle of filming his new show, "Flavor Town Food Fight," when the fall and surgery happened.

"So, right in the middle of filming that and we've got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody's ready to go – and I'm in surgery. So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques. But it's been a run, and now I'm up here at the ranch, where it's always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful," Fieri said, explaining that his injury has been a "damper."

Fieri predicts his injury, which will keep him off his feet for eight weeks, will absolutely affect this year's Thanksgiving meal.

"Oh, it's going to affect it because I'm on crutches and in a wheelchair. I mean, I have to stay off it and the whole thing. I can't walk on it for eight weeks. So it was funny. My son, Ryder, texted me from school and he said, 'Well, I guess all the training you've given me and all the cooking I've been doing while I was at school, it was going to be my time to shine.' And I said, 'I am so happy you're asking me about this versus me telling you, you have to do it,'" Fieri said.

The professional chef plans on passing the torch to his two sons, Hunter and Ryder, and his nephew Jules, for this holiday.

"So, I got my three boys, Hunter, Ryder, and Jules, and they all know how to cook. And now it's gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do. And we cook for about 40 people up here. So it's going to be, it's got to be an adventure," Fieri said.

Fieri is in for a long recovery. After eight weeks of no weight on his leg, he will have to go into a cast and then rehab his quad.

"Eight weeks of no weight on it, crutches and a cast and then the rehab, which to me – I want to get after it as fast as possible. He's like, 'You know as much as you want to, get back to being Guy, you're going to really have to go through [it].'"

"I haven't busted anything. I mean I broke it all as a kid. I broke my leg, broke my knee, broke my wrist, broke my sternum, my ribs, my tailbone. I mean, you know, name it, I broke it. But I got done doing that s--t. You know, I got done with that type of behavior long ago," Fieri said.

