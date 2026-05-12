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Christen Goff is back for SI Swimsuit, adding to her bikini legacy with two appearances in the same year

Goff was the only NFL WAG from the February digital cover to make the list of 34 models in this year's print issue

By Sean Joseph OutKick
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SI Swimsuit model Christen Goff reveals her favorite wellness and fitness tips Video

SI Swimsuit model Christen Goff reveals her favorite wellness and fitness tips

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Goff shared her wellness and fitness tips for

It's fair to say that bikini season has arrived. Not that the annual launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue marks the beginning of bikini season or anything, but it's for sure underway and there's no stopping it now.

Speaking of not being stopped, Christen Goff is in that category. The mom and NFL WAG, 32, has built quite a bikini modeling legacy for herself over the years, and she did it one bikini shoot at a time.

Christen Harper standing and posing at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration in Hollywood Florida

Christen Harper attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration of the 2024 issue release and 60th anniversary with Swimsuit Island in Hollywood, Fla., on May 18, 2024. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

The Swim Search winner and Rookie of the Year turned SI Swimsuit veteran can add her name to the short list of models who have appeared in both a digital and print issue in the same year. There will be more who do it, but she's one of only a select few to be at the forefront of the honor.

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Christen was one of the NFL WAGs, alongside singer Normani, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Claire Kittle, who heroically battled the cold weather for the February digital cover.

She was the only one of them to make the list of 34 models appearing in this year's issue. It's her fifth consecutive time landing a spot in the annual magazine.

Christen marked the occasion, as one in her situation does, with some traditional behind-the-scenes content followed by some of the finished product. See the finished product she shared on Instagram here.

Christen Harper posing backstage at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach

Christen Harper poses backstage at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show during Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

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Not bad for a model with big dreams. Big dreams that included one day following in the footsteps of another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend by the name of Kate Upton.

Christen Goff, the First Lady of the Detroit Lions, hasn’t landed the allusive print cover. Not yet anyway, but you have to believe her time will come. In the meantime, she's continuing to build an impressive résumé.

It's the one bikini shoot after another approach that's landed her in five straight SI Swimsuit issues.

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Sean Joseph is a writer for OutKick.

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