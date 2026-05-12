Christen Goff is back for SI Swimsuit, adding to her bikini legacy with two appearances in the same year

It's fair to say that bikini season has arrived. Not that the annual launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue marks the beginning of bikini season or anything, but it's for sure underway and there's no stopping it now.

Speaking of not being stopped, Christen Goff is in that category. The mom and NFL WAG, 32, has built quite a bikini modeling legacy for herself over the years, and she did it one bikini shoot at a time.

The Swim Search winner and Rookie of the Year turned SI Swimsuit veteran can add her name to the short list of models who have appeared in both a digital and print issue in the same year. There will be more who do it, but she's one of only a select few to be at the forefront of the honor.

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Christen was one of the NFL WAGs, alongside singer Normani, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Claire Kittle, who heroically battled the cold weather for the February digital cover.

She was the only one of them to make the list of 34 models appearing in this year's issue. It's her fifth consecutive time landing a spot in the annual magazine.

Christen marked the occasion, as one in her situation does, with some traditional behind-the-scenes content followed by some of the finished product. See the finished product she shared on Instagram here.

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Not bad for a model with big dreams. Big dreams that included one day following in the footsteps of another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit legend by the name of Kate Upton.

Christen Goff, the First Lady of the Detroit Lions, hasn’t landed the allusive print cover. Not yet anyway, but you have to believe her time will come. In the meantime, she's continuing to build an impressive résumé.

It's the one bikini shoot after another approach that's landed her in five straight SI Swimsuit issues.

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