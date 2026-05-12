Sophie Cunningham belts out a Garth Brooks classic in her shredded jorts at Indy bar, PGA beer prices & MEAT

Let's get Tuesday Screencaps rolling with the WNBA's Sophie Cunningham being the total opposite of the typical angry lesbians who make the league so insufferable. There can't be too many WNBA players who even know this Garth Brooks classic.

Can Sophie sing? I'll leave that to you guys, but I do know she understands how to dress for a night out at the country bars in Indianapolis. Here's the beauty of this video: It's fun. Nothing more, nothing less. It's the fun that America needs to be having in 2026. It's the America I want to live in as this country prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday.

Here's my challenge to you this summer: Go find nights like this. You might not run into Sophie Cunningham singing country classics, but you can go find blowout nights like this one. You can act 35 again. Go feel great about this country and how fortunate we are to call this place home.

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Will this keep animals out of a garden?

– Steve in Richmond, VA emails: Anyone needing an idea for critter deterers for their garden, here ya go!

MLB FIRST-ROUND PICK JEFF FRANCOEUR TALKS FATHERHOOD IN YOUTH SPORTS, PETE ROSE, POTENTIAL BASEBALL LOCKOUT

The Idaho walk-up music youth baseball incident reactions

– Rick in Sanger, Texas emails: Perfect example of where we are in America. Youth baseball players now think they need walk up music. They flip their bats, beat their chest, stare down the pitcher when they hit a hit a HR and generally act like the hotdog idiot players they see on TV. Have you been to a youth basketball tournament lately? Same kind of crap going on there.

Do you think this is good behavior for a youth baseball player? How do you think this correlates to the upbringing of the child and contributes to his inability to function at a job or in society without having the attention focused on them because they perceive themselves as special?

It started with millennials and then Gen Z, and now we have a new batch of spoiled brats. An example of this entitled individual can be seen on any airplane, any day of the week. People who think it’s all about them and don’t understand we’re not here to serve them and they’re not special. A civil society has rules for decorum.Rob Manfred ruined the game with the pitch clock because of mental midgets who can’t sit through a baseball game because they failed to make the effort to understand the game. Petulant adult children who can’t stay off their phones and never stayed for nine innings anyway.

IDAHO TEEN UMPIRE DELIVERS ULTIMATE REALITY CHECK TO COACH COMPLAINING ABOUT WALK-UP MUSIC

He doesn’t understand the importance of multiple pick off attempts at first base, nor does he understand a pitcher delaying his delivery while he’s thinking about the AB and previous AB’s of the opposing hitter. Nor does he understand a hitter stepping out to go over the pitch sequence in his head.The combination of allowing earpieces and the pitch clock have made the catcher nothing more than a robot. Now we have ABS to further reduce the art of pitching and catching.

He’s installed girls softball extra inning rules with a free runner at second base after nine innings. The New York parasite lawyer has ruined America’s greatest gameYou’re probably asking how this relates to an umpire ejecting a coach for complaining about walk up music? It all starts with a woke commissioner and social engineering which caters to players who claim to have "emotion" but can’t control their emotions. Monkey see, monkey do.I coached baseball for over 30 years and we taught boys how to behave like men and understand their entire life will be about competition.

Whether school, sports or job, they will be competing their entire lives. We didn’t allow them to act like entitled brats who need walk up music to make them feel special. It has nothing to do with being a grumpy old man resistant to change, it’s about respecting the integrity and history of the game.

It’s reflective of exactly what’s happening in society and the reason for our country’s downfall. Should we just go ahead and allow these 10–12-year-olds to tattoo up as well?Is there nothing sacred anymore?

Kinsey: I am fully onboard with what Rick's saying here. You won't find a bigger anti-walk-up music advocate than me. That said, I have to give the teen ump credit for how he handled the Idaho situation. We're told that the incident with the coach happened in either the 3rd or 4th inning. The game was nearly over. The ump just wants to get through this and get home to play his PS5 and I don't blame him.

– John W. emails: My hunch on the baseball walk up music video is that Coach mistook ‘nothing’s gonna stop me…’ for another N word -he’s still in the wrong here as he did not raise what he thought he heard on music.

CHRIS 'MAD DOG' RUSSO RIPS 'NONSENSE' ICE CUBE, FAT JOE WORLD SERIES PERFORMANCES: 'GIVE ME A BASEBALL GAME!'

– Stefan emails me: Your Idaho youth umpire story got the wrong call.Under review-wrong song. The walk up song in question was "I kissed a girl" by Katie Perry at an 11-12 yo boys game.-there is a league rule for challenging walk up music. The coach was simply following it - the coach was calm, the umpire was not- no umpire should be pulling the children into the umpire debate.- and btw, the coach wasn’t ejected.

Kinsey: Should I trust Stefan? It sure looks like the ump threw thew coach out of the game for refusing to leave the field and play the game. Stefan should send me footage that contradicts the reports I'm receiving.

Screencaps readers are starting to turn on the Savannah Bananas

– Tom T. checks in: I have to agree with Duncan’s email about the Savannah Bananas. I got a chance to purchase 5 tickets when Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters came to our single A stadium last year. It was a bargain… 30$ per ticket.

The pregame was a big deal… a rock concert, autographs, and 20$ beers, just like the big leagues. Once we got to our seat, it was just….... baseball and music. The Bananas’ emcee was not synced up properly with the stadium sound system, so you could not understand a word that he said. He sounded like the school teacher on a Charlie Brown cartoon. If you can’t hear the emcee, you don’t understand any of the "bits" that they do, or the special scoring. It was just continuous loud music with baseball. Given the hype, I was honestly expecting the pitcher to throw a flaming baseball to a hitter with a flaming bat. No Dice. God willing, I will take a grandchild someday, but I’m out for now.

Kinsey: I get it. Times change. The rawness of the Bananas that we felt years ago has worn off. The organization has grown up. Hell, even the field they play on in Savannah is no longer dirt. When I was there a few years ago, the Bananas players had to work the dirt infield. There was no ground's crew. The players were responsible. Now? It's all field turf. The entire field.

Still, there's something about a hot July night on the patio with my boys half-watching the Bananas game, swimming, eating, listening to music and enjoying summer. By that time of the year, I just want silliness. Give me the Bananas doing backflips to catch balls and Stilts being called in to pitch. To me, it's still fun in the right moments of life.

#NotSponsored: The Buffalo Wild Wings endless apps deal might be one of the best deals at chain sports bars this summer

I swear BWW didn't pay me a dime to say that. Fox didn't tell me to write that, either. I'm just speaking for my family and how much our kids like the chips and chili con queso spread. That alone is typically $9.49. I can take them there for endless apps, including the queso for $9.99. Throw in an order of mozzarella sticks and you have a feast.

Relax, they're not eating it very often. Save the emails lecturing me on bar food.

I've been tagged on this one by quite a few of you

– Chris W. in Dallas gets credit here:

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The things Mike T. and Cindy T. in Idaho see out on the road when they have their heads on a swivel

– Mike T. reports from: A Canadian rocking horse located on the Trans Canada Trail by Duncan, BC.

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That is it this morning. The pool cover comes off tonight. Ironically, we're expecting a decent frost tonight. Good times. But, the weather is supposed to heat up over the weekend to where we might actually get a taste of spring before summer cranks up. We're so due.

Soon, Mrs. Screencaps will be planting her flowers and I will be sitting on the patio until the birds go to sleep at night. Let's go put a strong day of work in. Hustle. Play good golf, if you're retired, and have a great day.

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