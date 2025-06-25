Tim McGraw cancels upcoming Colorado performance due to back surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music icon Tim McGraw is taking a necessary pause from the stage as he recovers from recent back surgery.

McGraw, 57, was forced to pull out of his upcoming performance at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event in Colorado, which was scheduled for July 21.

"Cross Canadian Ragweed will step in for Tim McGraw as he recovers from back surgery to open the Last Cowboy Standing Show on July 21 in Fort Collins — and we couldn't be more thrilled," PBR announced in a statement on their official Instagram page.

The American country-rock band reunited after a lengthy 15-year hiatus and shared how ecstatic they were to take the stage, as they sent their well-wishes to McGraw.

"The band is back together and ready to bring the house down in an unforgettable night of world-class music and the greatest bull riding on earth. You won't want to miss it," the announcement read.

"We're sending our very best to Tim for a quick recovery and hope to see him at a future PBR event."

It’s unknown why McGraw needed back surgery.

Reps for McGraw did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The "One Bad Habit" crooner’s canceled performance comes after he previously stepped away from a starring role in an untitled bull-riding show set to air on Netflix, according to Deadline.

The outlet reported that he was set to star and executive produce the show, but a source claimed that he stepped back because he needed to have back surgery, which would require recovery time.

Meanwhile, in May, the country star shared a health update during a podcast interview.

"I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, all the things that are going on, there were times this year that I thought this might be it," he said on the "TL’s Road House" podcast. "This might be time to hang it up."

McGraw shared at the time that he had to do his fitness routine and workouts carefully.

"I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something," he remarked. "Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."

The country star kicked off his Standing Room Only Tour on March 14, 2024, and has scheduled dates until October 25, 2025.