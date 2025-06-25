Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw cancels upcoming Colorado performance due to back surgery

Country music icon, 57, previously revealed he's undergone multiple surgeries including knee replacements

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Tim McGraw reveals ‘best part’ of wife Faith Hill’s birthday Video

Tim McGraw reveals ‘best part’ of wife Faith Hill’s birthday

Country star Tim McGraw tells Fox News Digital the surprising gift he gave wife Faith Hill on her birthday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country music icon Tim McGraw is taking a necessary pause from the stage as he recovers from recent back surgery. 

McGraw, 57, was forced to pull out of his upcoming performance at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event in Colorado, which was scheduled for July 21. 

"Cross Canadian Ragweed will step in for Tim McGraw as he recovers from back surgery to open the Last Cowboy Standing Show on July 21 in Fort Collins — and we couldn't be more thrilled," PBR announced in a statement on their official Instagram page. 

TIM MCGRAW SAYS 'BIGGEST DISAGREEMENTS' WITH FAITH HILL USUALLY INVOLVE MUSIC

Tim McGraw performing at Windy City Smokeout

Tim McGraw takes a break from performing after back surgery, canceling his appearance at the Professional Bull Riders event in Colorado. (Getty Images)

The American country-rock band reunited after a lengthy 15-year hiatus and shared how ecstatic they were to take the stage, as they sent their well-wishes to McGraw. 

"The band is back together and ready to bring the house down in an unforgettable night of world-class music and the greatest bull riding on earth. You won't want to miss it," the announcement read. 

"We're sending our very best to Tim for a quick recovery and hope to see him at a future PBR event."

It’s unknown why McGraw needed back surgery.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Tim McGraw clapping on stage

The "One Bad Habit" crooner’s canceled performance comes after he stepped away from his role in an untitled bull-riding show. (Paula Lobo ABC via Getty Images)

Reps for McGraw did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

The "One Bad Habit" crooner’s canceled performance comes after he previously stepped away from a starring role in an untitled bull-riding show set to air on Netflix, according to Deadline

The outlet reported that he was set to star and executive produce the show, but a source claimed that he stepped back because he needed to have back surgery, which would require recovery time.

COUNTRY STAR THOMAS RHETT FALLS AT CONCERT, LEAVES IN WHEELCHAIR

Tim McGraw performing at Jones Beach Theater

In May, the country star shared a health update. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in May, the country star shared a health update during a podcast interview. 

"I can tell you that after double knee replacements and three back surgeries and now a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc, all the things that are going on, there were times this year that I thought this might be it," he said on the "TL’s Road House" podcast. "This might be time to hang it up."

McGraw shared at the time that he had to do his fitness routine and workouts carefully. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at the ACM Honors red carpet

McGraw has been married to Faith Hill since 1996. They share three daughters together – Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.  (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

"I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something," he remarked. "Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."

The country star kicked off his Standing Room Only Tour on March 14, 2024, and has scheduled dates until October 25, 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending