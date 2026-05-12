UCF graduates clobber commencement speaker with boos after she says AI is the 'next Industrial Revolution'

It's almost the end of the school year, which means it's graduation season, a time where commencement speakers across the nation will be giving boilerplate advice to hungover students.

However, one speaker at the University of Central Florida, my alma mater — Go Knights, Charge On! — had a rough day at the podium thanks to a comment she made about artificial intelligence.

According to Orlando Weekly, UCF held a graduation ceremony for the school's College of Arts and Humanities and the Nicholson School of Communication and Media last week, and the commencement speaker was vice president of strategic alliances for Tavistock Development Company, Gloria Caulfield.

That's how you get the kids fired up...

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During the speech at Addition Financial Arena, Caulfield decided to talk about the future of AI and its impact on society, going so far as to call it the "next Industrial Revolution." She's not wrong, but when you say that to an arena full of artists and future media professionals who might lose some gigs to AI, you're not going to be met with applause.

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Quite the contrary. You'll be met with the rare commencement speech boo birds.

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I kind of felt bad for Caulfield here. Most commencement speeches, save for the ones given by luminaries like Conan O'Brien or Kermit the Frog, are boring as hell. Still, you expect the audience of graduates' friends, families, and younger siblings dragged along against their will to sit there and clap at the end.

Sure, you get an occasional lunatic who purposefully injects divisive politics into their speech, but Caulfield wasn't doing that. She was just calling it as she sees it, and she's not even wrong. AI is, for better or worse, here to stay, and you've got to adapt to it if you want to get a job in a lot of fields.

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So, it's really not bad advice.

Still, she got booed offstage like she had chucked her mortarboard to the ground and replaced it with a University of South Florida Bulls cap.