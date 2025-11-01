Country star Gavin Adcock falls off stage during concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Country star Gavin Adcock proved the show really does go on — even after a fall.

The 27-year-old Georgia native took a tumble during his Wednesday night show at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre while performing his fan-favorite track, "Deep End."

In fan-captured footage shared on TikTok, Adcock — shirtless and wearing his signature cowboy hat and jeans — was seen heading toward stage right while carrying what appeared to be a bottle of liquor.

As he tried to step down into the crowd, he lost his balance and fell off the stage.

COUNTRY SINGER STANDS BY CHARLIE KIRK, SAYS HE’S NOT AFRAID TO PUBLICLY SHOW SUPPORT

Adcock fell forward and bumped into a piece of equipment before briefly disappearing from view.

But just seconds later, the country singer popped back up — hat gone, mic still in hand — and kept on singing.

Adcock didn’t let the mishap slow him down, finishing the song while moving along the barricade and high-fiving fans who cheered his quick recovery.

COUNTRY SINGER GAVIN ADCOCK’S SHOW ERUPTS AS FAN STORMS STAGE, GETS TACKLED

After the show, the country crooner even laughed off his stumble in the comments section of the TikTok clip, which was captioned with a beer emoji and the message, "@GavinAdcockMusic hope you’re good after that fall, few too many."

"It happens," Adcock replied.

The clip has since made the rounds on social media, with fans praising Adcock for his humor and commitment to the performance.

"Not his first rodeo," one fan wrote.

Another comment read, "And he was still rocking it out, what a nd."

"He definitely went off the deep end — that hat vanished quickly, but he didn’t miss a beat," another fan joked.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Adcock for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Earlier this year, Adcock faced another tense moment on stage when an aggressive fan tried to lunge at him mid-performance during a show in Kansas.

The incident unfolded on Aug. 21 in Wichita, where Adcock was performing to a packed crowd.

What began as a high-energy set quickly turned chaotic when a man in the front row suddenly leaped onto the stage.

According to a TikTok video filmed by a concertgoer, the man jumped forward, knocking over the microphone stand before rolling onto the stage floor. As he tried to regain his footing, a security guard immediately intervened, tackling him in front of the audience.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The crowd erupted in cheers as security wrestled the man to the ground. In the video, the guard appeared to have the intruder in a chokehold, as more members of the security team rushed in to help.

Moments later, several guards escorted the man off the platform as he continued to resist.

"Get his drunk a-- out of here!" Adcock said as six security guards dragged the man off the stage, a comment met with loud cheers from the crowd.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Adcock then held up a bottle of whiskey and told the crowd the incident was the kind of moment that "calls for a shot of Jack Daniel’s."

Despite the chaos, Adcock stayed calm throughout the ordeal and resumed performing once the situation was under control.