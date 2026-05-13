SEAL Team 6 member explains blunt reality of combat and expectations in the black ops world

The standards for combat at SEAL Team 6 are simply insane.

SEAL Team 6, known internally as DEVGRU, is the Navy's Tier One counterterrorism, direct action and hostage rescue unit. It's the Navy's counterpart to the Army's Delta Force.

SEAL Team 6 is tasked with some of the nation's most sensitive missions where failure isn't an option. The unit famously killed Usama bin Laden in 2011 in a daring raid deep into Pakistan.

It's a grueling pipeline to join the Tier One unit, and the standards once an operator gets there are unrelenting.

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SEAL Team 6 member reveals standards at a Tier One level

Former SEAL Team 6 operator DJ Shipley revealed in a new interview that there are no do-overs and second chances in combat. The team has one shot at it, and they are always ready to roll.

"I'm just trying to be the best I can because at the end of the day when your number gets called, you're going to have to perform on demand right now. There's no warm up. There's no mulligan. There's no, 'Hey, run back to the helo. Okay, we'll shake it out. Okay, we'll hit it again.' There is no hit it again. There's just one. Like, how serious you taking it? I'm playing this like it's the last game I'll ever play in my life. And I'm not a unicorn. It's a product of the culture. Everybody was better than me as far as I see it," Shipley explained in a YouTube video released by "Mulligan Brothers Interviews."

Just how good are SEAL Team 6 operators in extreme combat situations? Shipley says they know decisions that are coming without a single word needing to be spoken.

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"I have to be able to predict your future, where you're going to go, what your thought process is without you ever saying a word. I have to do it just off body language. In the middle of the night, grenades are going off, people are getting shot, people are screaming, dogs are barking, the whole thing. You got to be able to scrub all that out and I have to be able to look at you from 30 feet down the hallway and know exactly what you're about to do," he further explained.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Tier One units demand operators excel in all facets of their jobs.

The security of the nation depends on them. Whether it's the bin Laden hit or the operation to take down Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela -- which was done by Delta Force -- Tier One operators are in a league of their own when it comes to direct action and hostage rescue.

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As one former Delta Force operator once told me, the target has no chance when a Tier One unit shows up. It's over. It's done. A large part of that is due to the fact the training is at an unrivaled level.

What do you think about SEAL Team 6 and other Tier One units? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.