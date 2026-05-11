Paige Spiranac and her mom stun the internet, Lane Kiffin's incredible shot at Ole Miss & the NFL did it again

Happy NFL schedule release week to all who celebrate! What? You're not fired up for it? Come on! One of the best weeks of the year. Get your heads right!

Fine. It's not that great, but it's something. It ain't exactly a busy time of year on the sports calendar. Yes, I know the NBA playoffs are going on. Again, it ain't a busy time of year.

And while I do love the NHL playoffs, the Panthers aren't in it this season, so my admittedly pink-hat fandom is taking this year off. At least I'm honest.

So, I instead choose to latch onto the NFL schedule release later this week. Frankly, I'm just trying to bridge the gap to my vacation later this month. Sure, it's a "vacation" with four other families and a dozen kids all under one roof for a week, but a "vacation" nonetheless.

Let's start bridging the gap, and get this week going.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps — the one where Paige Spiranac gears up for the PGA Championship with her mom and rattles America's cage.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big weekend of #content, you will NEVER guess who gets the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, and how do we feel about Caitlin Clark walking out with Morgan Wallen Saturday night after a Fever loss? Seemed ... odd ... to me.

To give equal time, per the FCC's law, we will also check in with Angel Reese! It's only fair.

OK, grab you whatever you'd like for National Eat What You Want Day, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Paige Spiranac is ready for a big week of PGA Championship golf

Hope everyone had a big Mother's Day Sunday. We smoked a pork butt down here, which, to be fair, was a lot more enjoyable in Florida back in March when it was 65 degrees outside. I got in the car Saturday afternoon and the dial said 104. I ain't kidding.

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Seems to me that summer is here just a bit earlier this year down here, which I'm sure Al Gore is thrilled about. It's only fair, right? We had an abnormally cold winter — "winter" — so it's now time to pay the piper. The flies are out in full force, the breeze is suddenly gone, and I'm back to going through three shirts a day.

I've lived here my whole life. May 11 is a tad early for this, but it is what it is. Patriots adapt and adjust. Welcome back, summer.

OK, let's go ahead and kick off the week with Paige Spiranac and her mother lighting the internet on fire ahead of the PGA Championship:

What a weekend of #content!

Not AI, folks. That's the real deal. What a missile from the Spiranacs on Mother's Day! I think we're in for a big week of major championship golf.

For those wondering, Scottie Scheffler opens as the favorite at Aronimink, followed by Rory, Cam Young and Jon Rahm. I still feel like we're getting close to another Brooks Koepka major victory. I don't know why, but I can feel it in my plums.

You can grab him at 4500 right now. Seems like a decent little sprinkle given the Strait of Hormuz still ain't playing ball with us.

In fact, let's check in with Brooks as we dive into the best #content from the second weekend of May!

Lane, Cowboys & the WNBA girls are BACK!

Another strong weekend. There wasn't a ton going on, but you all made it work. Well done.

Couple thoughts ...

The last one is a humdinger. I can't believe it's real. But ... it's real. What a family. What a name(s). "Dumbocrats" isn't Trump's best work, but it still plays. Sometimes the simpler, the better. I'm just about over the Vrabel stuff. At this point, wake me up when the sex tape drops. Anything else is just noise. God, I miss John Clayton. Remember the old Clayton vs. Sean Salisbury bits on ESPN? We had it so good back then. Where do we stand on Caitlin Clark walking out with Morgan Wallen after an opening day loss? Not the best look. I assume it was pre-planned, but still ... Good to have Angel Reese back! To be fair, she did have the game-sealing block down the stretch and a double-double (with plenty of mebounds!). The NFL should 100% start interviewing refs during commercial breaks. Lord knows it's better than anything we get from the ref in the TV booth.

"Gene, what do you see?"

"I agree, Jim, back to you."

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night. First up? Speaking of the NFL ... guess who gets the Week 1 SNF game this season?!

Cowboys-Giants! Unreal. The most predictable game every single year. If the Giants are even moderately interesting, you can almost guarantee that Week 1 is gonna be Cowboys-Giants on SNF. I think it's the NFL rule book at this point.

And for those who think I'm making it up ... these two have now opened the season against each other eight times in the last 15 years. Eight! The last time was 2023, when Dallas won 40-0 on ... Sunday Night Football.

Cha-ching!

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Next? Let's check in with Lane Kiffin, who for some reason sat down with Vanity Fair recently and pumped out this totally legit piece of information:

When he was coaching there, Kiffin says, top recruits would tell him, "‘Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’ That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation’"

Yeah, no. Just ... no. NO chance that ever happened. Do you really believe that five-star recruits were telling Lane Kiffin they wouldn't play for him because of ... segregation? Come on. What a ridiculous quote. What world am I living in here?

This, by the way, was Lane Kiffin less than ONE YEAR AGO:

Amazing. They're all so full of crap.

OK, that's it for today. Good start to the week. I'll go ahead and leave everyone with Tiger vs. Bob May in 2000 to kick off PGA Championship week.

It's the right thing to do.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Did 17-year-olds actually tell Lane they weren't committing due to racism? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.