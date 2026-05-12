Hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods recovered at a used car lot after adult toy company purchase

The Los Angeles Police Department got an assist in recovering stolen goods recently from a European company that manufactures high-end adult toys. The company found its stolen merchandise being sold online and bought some of it.

The unnamed heroes then turned the shipping address over to the authorities, who traced it to a used car lot. The LAPD's Cargo Theft Task Force and partner agencies raided the business and found more than a stockpile of sex toys.

Undercover officers found a little bit of everything, reports ABC7, which was granted exclusive access to the hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of stolen merchandise. In addition to the high-end adult products, they found acoustic drum parts, power tools, boxes of jeans and more.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON’T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"We've seen DeWalt. We've seen Nike. We have seen our stolen product that, what brought us here in the first place," an undercover LAPD detective told the local outlet.

They've also found Yeti mugs and Acer computers, all thanks to a sex toy company, which goes to the old saying, "Don't play with those sorts of toys unless you want to get screwed." I think that's an old saying, anyway.

"Unfortunately, we're in the capital of cargo theft, both train and commercial cargo theft, out here in Los Angeles," the undercover detective added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK CULTURE COVERAGE

Following the raid at the used car lot, police made an arrest. They arrested Peter Ahoubim of Beverly Hills on suspicion of receiving stolen property.

They said that they're about a quarter of the way through the items that they seized from the car lot and storage containers related to the case and have already reached $500,000 in recovered stolen goods.

The LAPD wants people to be more cautious when they're shopping online. If there are no return policies and incredibly low prices on items, let's say for example high-end adult toys, those could be signs that you're buying stolen merchandise and keeping the thieves in business.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

What a job by the brave men and women at the European adult toy company.

They took down what appears to be a decent illegal operation that had everything, except for the awareness to ship items from a different location than the used car lot allegedly filled to the brim with stolen merchandise.